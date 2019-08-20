How much honey in a day can eat to the man, said the doctors

| August 20, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Health professionals talked about how much honey a day can eat person.

Сколько меда в день можно съесть человеку, рассказали врачи

They added that the fascination with Mead or biting the honey alcoholic beverages can cause cirrhosis of the liver.

In addition, the doctors talked about how much honey can be consumed for the day. They noted that the belief that honey is beneficial in all respects, and have it in large quantities without harm to health, the wrong.

According to the Professor, doctor of medical Sciences Alexey Bauerova, honey can be eaten without fear for their health, only in the morning and only in the amount of two tablespoons.

He recalled the useful properties of this product, which contains antioxidants that prevent the oxidation of cells, vitamins and fructose, which are the source of energy.

Dietitian, therapist Elena Tikhomirov added that the stories about the great benefits of honey are exaggerated, as tangible benefits in the amounts recommended by experts, it is just a treat.

“Honey a lot of carbohydrates, so a high-calorie product. If to benefit, it must be eaten in huge quantities, which can lead to diseases associated with obesity”, she added.

She concluded that you should remember about contraindications is obesity or allergic reactions.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.