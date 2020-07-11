How much is happiness: scientists have discovered how the income level affects the attitude to life
We ‘ ve all heard that money can’t buy happiness, but the authors of several studies on this issue have come to the conclusion that as incomes increase the feeling of happiness actually increases. About it writes BBC.
In this case, now scientists have confirmed the simple rule (which many may have guessed before): what a man more money, the happier it is.
The authors of a study published in 2010, argued that the level of happiness ceases to increase when a person begins to receive $75,000 per year. However, the new research, which was published in the journal of the American psychological Association, argues that such a threshold does not exist — at least for some categories of the population.
One of the study’s authors, psychologist Jean Twenge from the University of San Diego (CA) spoke about his work on the website of The Conversation. It bases its findings on data from 40 thousand Americans over the age of 30 years.
Educated happier?
The study, which lasted from 1972 to 2016, scientists tried to determine how in all these years has changed the relationship between views about happiness and the amount of money.
The researchers found that in the days of our happiness depends on Finance much more than in the past. That is, if you believe their findings, now the money can buy more happiness than before.
The researchers decided to consider this issue through the prism of social class of study participants, especially in terms of income and education.
In the 1970-ies among white Americans were equally “very happy” people who have received higher education and those who are limited to high school: about 40% of the total number of the interviewed representatives of this category.
But by 2010 education is beginning to play a greater role in fullness of happiness among whites: only 29% of people who have not received higher education, considered themselves to be happy — in contrast to 40% of people with higher education. A similar situation was observed in the dependence of happiness on income in 2010, this relationship has become much more pronounced.
Among blacks the level of happiness among the educated and wealthy during the time of observation has increased, and people without money and education this indicator has not significantly changed.
Moreover, unlike previous studies, it was found that in this category the level of happiness does not cease to increase as income increases: for example, people with an income of $160 000 per year were happier than those earning between $115 000 to $160 000.
The gap of social inequality
It is possible to find some explanations. First, in recent years income inequality has become even more — the rich got richer and the poor poorer.
In our days the average company Executive earns 271 times more than the average worker, says Jean Twenge. According to her, it is 30 times more than in 1978. But whereas a person without a higher education was easier to buy a house and provide for his family, but now it has become much harder.
As the author says, the gap between the haves and have-nots is growing, and those who belong to the middle class, is getting smaller.
“Partly this is because the cost of basic human needs such as housing, education and Zdravookhraneniye grows faster than inflation, writes Twenge. — And if the salary is not adequately increased, although the staff began to work more productive”.
In addition, changes in the level of happiness can be associated with how many people are married: according to Twenge, the people who create the family are generally happier than single.
In 1970, the percentage of marriages did not differ in all classes of society, but now people with higher incomes and education create a family more often.
