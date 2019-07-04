How much it actually weighs Nadia Dorofeeva
Usually the weight of the girl’s name is perfect.
Ukrainian pop-singer Nadya Dorofeeva singer of the group “Time and Glass”, said in Instagram personal-stories one of the most popular questions of her fans. They are often interested in how much a celebrity weighs, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to apostrophe.ua.
Figure 29-year-old singer is often called the limit of women’s dreams, but it’s still hard to believe: her weight is 50 kg. According to the latest rules of carriage of passengers and Luggage by railway transport of Ukraine, the spouse of Vladimir Dantes could bring Nadia Dorofeeva in hand Luggage.
In stories singer’s photo appeared from the Elevator. It Dorofeeva imprinted sportswear. On the question of the fans about the weight of celebrity is brought to the screen a big number “50”.
Unfortunately, only Nadia Dorofeeva know how it responded to the curious followers. However, there is every reason to believe that her weight has caused another wave of admiration.