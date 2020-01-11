How much money customs transferred to the state budget

For 2019, the State customs service collected to the state budget of 14.6 billion dollars is 1 billion dollars more than in 2018. This was announced by the head of the customs service, Maxim nefodov.

More significantly, it was only once, in 2008, during the peak lending, the huge imports from Russia and without Russia’s occupation and annexation of territories (18.1 billion dollars)“, – he wrote.

Nefodov added that the customs, being at the initial stage of reform, working is much more efficient than in 2008, with “a strong predecessors.”

The tax burden on a dollar of imports increased from 24 to 27 cents per kg of imports from 20 to 21 cents, “said he.

