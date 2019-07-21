How much money is needed to remove the first housing in America
Before you’re ready to sign a lease for my first apartment, it is necessary to estimate the cost of the move and save enough money to cover five types of expenditures that will be required to pay before or the day of the move.
1. Payments to the landlord
The landlord will require that you’ve paid for the first month plus a security Deposit which is usually equal to the monthly rent, wrote My First Apartment. You may also need to pay rent for the last month to ensure the safety of the landlord, so you don’t move out at the end of the period without making the last payment. That is, signing a lease, you write a check to the lessor in the amount of the two or three month stay.
Use this guide to assess what rents you can afford, if you get the annual income, and that is if you charge by the hour.
Additionally your landlord will probably charge you 50-100 dollars in various fees such as fee for applying for a credit check. And all this even before you move into the apartment.
2. Utilities
Electric, gas and water companies, plus cable/Internet company may require security deposits or ask you to pay for the first month of service in advance. Any deposits are usually based on intended use. For example, if you have electric heating, the initial payment will be higher than if you used electricity only for lighting and for appliances and equipment. When you move, bills will be based on actual use. When you leave, you will need to request the return of deposits.
To show how you can work these deposits, read an excerpt from a typical agreement Comcast Cable:
“You will be monthly billed for the recurring payments for services, equipment and fees. You have to pay service charges in the first months, the cost of equipment XFINITY, Deposit, activation fee and installation charge during the day when you will be installing any or all of the services or to this day.”
According to our estimates, utilities will be approximately 20% of your rent, depending on where you live and what is included in your rent.
3. The costs of moving
Depending on how far you go and how many things you have, you may need to rent a van or truck, or even hire a carrier company. You may have seen advertising trucks for moving for only $19.95 a day. These rates do not include all fees that you will pay, so even a quick and relatively low-cost move within the city can cost $ 100, and moving to another city several hundred dollars. Don’t forget to get a quote when you order the truck.
4. Furniture for the first time
If you don’t bring the furniture, the move will be easier and cheaper, but where will you sleep? Air mattress come the first few nights, but if you’ve planned and saved, you will be able to order a mattress to a new location on moving day. Even if you have no furniture, you probably have a bedding that can be used later to update. You will also need at least one lamp, curtains or blinds, table and couple of chairs.
5. Supplies and consumables for the first time
On the day of moving you will need a few supplies, from toilet paper and paper towels to cleaning products. If you drink coffee or tea, need a coffee pot or kettle. Your first visit to the supermarket will probably cost at least 50-100 dollars, if you want to stock up on basic products.
Here the target range of savings if you earn $ 15 per hour or about $ 30,000 per year:
- Lessor: from $1 550 to $2 350 = rent of the first month ($30 000/40= $750), Deposit first month rent last month plus $100 for application;
- Utility payments in advance: $150 = 20% of rent;
- Relocation costs: from $100 to $500 depending on the distance;
- Furniture: from $500 to $1, 000 = a mattress, etc.;
- Basic supplies: $50-$100
Target amount: $2 350 $4 100.