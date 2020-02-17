How much money migrant workers transferred to Ukraine

Most of the money from Ukrainian migrant workers working abroad in 2019, came from Poland.

This was reported by the press service of the National Bank of Ukraine, publishing relevant infographics.

So, according to the national financial regulator, from Poland, the Ukrainians have transferred $ 3.8 billion, from Czech Republic – $ 1.1 billion, from Russia – $ 1 billion from the United States of America – 980 million USD from UK – 600 million.

Of the amounts received, and 73.1% was in dollars, 25,3% — in euros, of 1,6% in other currencies.

According to the world Bank, in 2016 the volume of money transfers from other countries to Ukraine exceeds 10% of GDP. The Ministry of social policy estimates the number of permanently working abroad the Ukrainians, 3.2 million, and in the process of labor migration involves up to 9 million people.

