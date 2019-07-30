How much should you eat protein?
For health, it is important to eat a certain amount of protein daily, the researchers note. On protein can have from 10% to 35% of daily calories.
Specialists the Cleveland clinic spoke about how much you need to eat protein. According to the data available through regular physical activity and proper nutrition a diet of protein products in adults increases muscle mass and getting rid of excess weight.
Scientists have concluded that protein intake should be related to overall health status. On average, a healthy adult should eat daily protein amount at the rate of 0.8-1.0 g / kg. That is, for example, a woman weighing approximately 68 kg should drink 54-68 grams of protein per day.
The specialists say that body useful to get protein consistently, day in and day. To receive the protein over extended periods of time, or, conversely, is it too hard is wrong and harmful.
The best or most bioavailable sources of protein, according to scientists, are proteins that the body gets from animal products – is whey (dairy products), lean meat, egg whites. Among plant sources, experts soy, legumes, quinoa, nuts and seeds.