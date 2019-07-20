How much subsidies for communal get the Ukrainians: data of the state statistics
In June, subsidy for services of housing and communal services received more than 2 million households. This was reported by the State statistics service, reports UNN.
According to gosstat, in June 2019 subsidies for housing and communal services received 2 million 61 thousand households.
The average size of subsidy per household in June 2019 increased compared to the corresponding period in 2018 by 15.6% and amounted to UAH 116,4.
In January-June 2019 for subsidies for payment of housing and communal services requested of 2.34 million households, which is 38.2% less than in January-June 2018. While households in urban areas accounted for 61.8 per cent of such cases in rural areas is 38.2%.
Since the beginning of the 2019 subsidy of 2.8 million households (including applying for grants in 2018, but they were destined this year, and those who extended subsidies) of which in urban area 1887,9 thousand households in rural areas 915,4 thousand compared to the corresponding period 2018р. the number of such households increased by 38.4%.