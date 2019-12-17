How much tax will pay FOP in 2020
The amount of tax for entrepreneurs will be linked to the minimum wage in the hryvnia 4723
The state tax service of Ukraine (STS) has published data on the amount of taxes that you will need to pay physical persons-entrepreneurs (FLP) in 2020.
It is noted that the amount of taxes will depend on the minimum wage in the country, which from 1 January 2020 will grow to UAH 4723. In addition, the budget for next year does not provide an increase in the minimum wage. At the same time, the cost of living since the beginning of the next year will be UAH 2102.
FLP first group of the simplified tax system will have to pay to the budget UAH 1249. per month, of which 1039 UAH. will be unified social tax (Ust) and 210,2 UAH. – a single tax. Second group of sole traders will pay 1983,66 UAH. per month, of which 1039, 06 UAH. ERUs and 944,6 UAH. – a single tax. For the third group the amount of tax will depend on the amount of income and the system that you will need to choose the payer.
comments.ua