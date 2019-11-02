How much the US economy manages the transition to winter time
The transition to winter time at 2am Sunday, November 3. In most parts of the US, people move their clocks back one hour and are held every evening in the dark for an hour longer, writes Fox News.
While many people like the extra hour of sleep or an early start to the day, some fear that spring will again have to translate the clock, but forward — then an hour of time lost. Therefore, more and more people are calling to stop the practice of daylight saving time, and numerous studies have found links between time change and the negative effects.
The researchers associated the summer with an increased risk of heart disease, such as strokes, heart attacks, and atrial fibrillation. Women who underwent in vitro fertilization and preterm birth had higher rates of miscarriage in the summer.
Studies have shown that after daylight saving time, the number of criminal offenses is increasing, while the end of daylight saving time coincides with a decrease in the number of attacks. Teens are losing hours of sleep during school, most people diagnosed with depression. Researchers even found an increase in “cyberloafing” among office workers after moving to the summer.
“In the spring, the day after daylight saving time comes more traffic accidents, more losses in the stock market, more workplace injuries, lower test scores and increased rates of suicide,” explained study co-author Greg Ridgeway in 2017.
Health effects of daylight saving time caused by the mismatch between the internal body clock and external clock work, a dial and sun, told the Associated Press circadian biologists. Til Roenneberg, a specialist in circadian rhythm in the Ludwig-Maximilian University in Germany, told the AP: inconsistency of only one hour a day is enough to cause negative effects related to metabolism, blood pressure and hormones.
Chmura Economics & Analytics examined the total economic losses caused by daylight saving time because of the increase in heart attacks, workplace injuries and cyberloafing. According to their estimates, in the United States in 2016 the total cost of the transfer amounted to more than $ 433 million.
Daylight saving time begins the second Sunday in March and lasts until the first Sunday in November. The U.S. government first took the transfer to daylight saving time in 1918 —in order to save coal during the First world war. This practice developed into the law in 1966 due to the Federal law on the uniform time.
Hawaii and most of Arizona — the only two States that do not observe daylight saving time. But, at least 18 States in the last few years have seen bills on the permanent transition to standard time or daylight time.