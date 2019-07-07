How much to tip house masters in the US and when it is better not to
Can be difficult to know whether to tip the people who come to your house to perform a particular job. It turns out that to answer this question, there are special rules. Not to be in an awkward situation, follow the advice of the etiquette consultant.
Edition Money addressed to the adviser of etiquette jodie Smith from Boston and she explained how to proceed. According to Smith, “tip” (eng. tips) is an abbreviation for “to ensure prompt service” (eng. to insure prompt service). So this service was really prompt, it is especially important to tip the people who will return to your house again.
As a General rule, tipping is not mandatory, says Smith. But still, when we are talking about the people who care for your home and belongings, it can be highly desirable. But there are occasions when employees may be offended by such a proposal.
Here are the recommendations Smith:
Do not offer gratuities of skilled craftsmen or technicians, such as plumbers, electricians, painters, equipment alarm, laborers, piano tuners or repairers.
“It’s like trying to tip a doctor or teacher, says Smith. — These people are professionals with good paying, and tipping can offend.”
If you want to reward a professional who regularly conducts exemplary service, make him a nice gift like a bottle of wine or jar of cookies for gourmets.
Let the tea teams of those riding lawnmowers, man, drivers of snow plows, truck drivers and fuel, and maintenance services for sprinklers, but only if you have a business with employees, not the business owner (and only if you see the same people come each time).
Do not offer tips during their work in any way. Best to do this offer once a year, as close to the holidays.
“During the year, offer a cold drink, a Cup of coffee and a bathroom,” says Smith.
Postal operators and drivers UPS/Fedex should not take cash in accordance with the policies of the Agency and the company. But this does not mean that they do not, in addition, they are allowed to receive small gifts.
If you offer tea to a few employees, try to carry small bills so you can evenly distribute them among recipients. If you have a large denomination or a check, give it to one of them at all. Or call a tip, calling the sum (all should hear).
The amount of tip depends largely on where you live.
“If you live in a small five-storey building without lift, it is appropriate to give the doorman 50 dollars during the holidays, says Smith. In multi-storey apartment buildings, a normal amount may reach $ 5,000”.
Between these amounts, anything is possible. In General, Smith recommends that you give each employee 5 to $ 10 for quick work and 20 to 25 dollars for larger projects.
Food delivery is a special case.
“I always give them tea, says Smith. — Offer them $ 5 for delivered pizza and they will come to you in the first place, even if you are last on their list”.
Porters is also a special case. If they loaded the truck during the day, and then deliver it another day, be sure to tip them at the end of both days.
“People loading a truck may not be the ones who will unload it the next day, and they treat all your belongings, says Smith. — So you want them to be happy.”