How much will the watermelon in Ukraine — experts
Photo: NIBULON
The price of watermelons in Ukraine is one-third higher than last year
The price of watermelons has increased due to adverse weather and prolonged quarantine. Part of watermelons, farmers had to sow twice.
In mid-July, the price of watermelons in the Ukrainian market is much higher than it was last year. It is reported EastFruit Thursday, July 16.
It is specified that since the beginning of July, farmers have reduced the price of watermelons in average of 42%. To adjust prices downward, they are forced under pressure from a seasonal increase in supply, while demand on the domestic market and from exporting remains quite restrained. In this situation, manufacturers today are ready to engage in the shipment of watermelon at a price of 3-5 UAH/kg ($0,11−0,18/kg).
However, despite the sharp depreciation, the price of watermelons in Ukraine as of 16 July, the average is still 31% higher than the same period last year.
According to market operators, to sell at such prices farmers fails due to a rather noticeable decrease in the production of watermelons in the country. In addition, manufacturers were forced to pereseivat medium and late varieties of watermelons, since plantings have suffered because of the hail.
We will remind, this year the banana was the most available fruit in Ukraine. The main reason for this situation was a cold spring, which led to the loss of harvest of berries and fruits.
It was also reported that in June the prices for strawberry in Ukraine were at historical highs. The main reason for the rise in price of berries were the weather conditions – due to the may frosts were lost a significant portion of the crop.
korrespondent.net