How much you need to earn in different States, in order to feel happy
Has long been a debate about whether money really can buy happiness. But if it is, how much money you need? The answer to this question is sought publication GoBankingRates.
Scientists at Purdue University conducted a study in 2018 to better understand how happiness is related to money. The study was conducted on a global scale, therefore, the number varied around the world. The researchers also wanted to know whether happiness grows with increasing income and determine the amount in which money no longer influence the level of emotional well-being and stability.
Financial stress is a serious problem among Americans, even for those who earn over $100,000 per year. Millennials, in particular, believe that satisfaction and happiness are directly linked to financial stability.
The study discovered that emotional well-being of people would need an income of from $60,000 to $75,000 and an income of $95 000 for quality of life.
Mississippi
- How much you need to earn to be happy: $89 040
- How much you need to earn to quality of life: $80 560
- How much you need to earn for emotional well-being: $50 880 — $63 600
Oklahoma
- How much you need to earn to be happy: $90 825
- How much you need to earn to quality of life: $82 175
- How much you need to earn for emotional well-being: $51 900 — $64 875
Arkansas
- How much you need to earn to be happy: $91 455
- How much you need to earn to quality of life: $82 745
- How much you need to earn for emotional well-being: $52 260 — $65 325
Il
- How much you need to earn to be happy: $99 645
- How much you need to earn to quality of life: $90 155
- How much you need to earn for emotional well-being: $56 940 — $175 71
FL
- How much you need to earn to be happy: $110 103
- How much you need to earn to quality of life: $93 290
- How much you need to earn for emotional well-being: $920 58 — $73 650
New Jersey
- How much you need to earn to be happy: $129 885
- How much you need to earn to quality of life: $117 515
- How much you need to earn for emotional well-being: $220 74 — $92 775
New York
- How much you need to earn to be happy: $144 165
- How much you need to earn to quality of life: $130 435
- How much you need to earn for emotional well-being: $82 380 — $102 975
CA
- How much you need to earn to be happy: $144 585
- How much you need to earn to quality of life: $130 815
- How much you need to earn for emotional well-being: $82 620 — $103 275
Hawaii
- How much you need to earn to be happy: $201 390
- How much you need to earn to quality of life: $182 210
- How much you need to earn for emotional well-being: $115 080 — $143 850
