How much you need to earn money to treat the upper class in the United States
According to the Pew Research Center report in 2018, 19% of American adults have a high income. The average income of this group in 2016 amounted to 187 872 dollars.
Pew defines as the highest class of those adults whose annual family income is more than double the average for the country. In the calculation of earnings were taken into account family size, for the small families need less money to maintain the same standard of living.
About half of American households — 52%, were considered middle class, while 29% belonged to the lower class. The average income of middle-class families in 2016 was 78 442 dollars. For low-income families — 25 of 644 USD. These figures are in U.S. dollars and designed for a family of three.
Pew analyzed the number of people in the family. That’s the minimum amount you must earn each year to be considered top class, depending on your family size:
A family of one person: at least $ 78 281
A family of two persons: min $ 110 706
Family of three: a minimum of $ 135 586
Family of four, with a minimum of $ 156 561
Family of five: a minimum of $ 175 041
Pew notes that part of the U.S. adult population belonging to the upper class, varies depending on where you live in rich urban areas they are significantly higher than 19%.
In San Jose, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara and California, the largest number — 32% of adults live in families with higher incomes .