How much you need to earn to be considered ‘rich’ in different States
Most people ever dreamed to become rich. It’s hard not to envy the rich as they move through life without the stress and anxiety caused by money troubles. However, the dream to be among the highest paid in the country can be very different in different States.
The company GOBankingRates surveyed more than 5,000 Americans to find out what level of annual income makes them “rich.” Respondents were asked to choose one of six options:
- $ 100,000 or more,
- $ 200,000 or more
- $ 500,000 or more,
- $ 1 million or more,
- $ 5 million or more
- and $ 10 million or more.
In a separate study GOBankingRates based on analysis of census Bureau population 2017 found out what the pretax income family should get to be among the 5% wealthiest households in every state. The results show that across the country Americans have a different idea of wealth.
CA
Income to be in the top 5%: $ 250 000
Income to become rich: $ 1 million
Even if you receive an annual salary of $ 1 million, which, according to the Californians, makes you rich, it probably won’t last long if you live there. California is one of the most expensive States to live in.
DC
Income to be in the top 5%: $ 250 000
Income to become rich: $ 200,000 or more
Here the extremely low perception of what qualifies as wealth.
FL
Income to be in the top 5%: $ 196 433
Income to become rich: $ 500, 000 or more
Although Florida as a whole had a lower perception of wealth than most in the state, of course, there are very rich people with high income.
Il
Income to be in the top 5%: $ 227 304
Income to become rich: $ 1 million
Illinois residents certainly not used to wealth: more than 17% of respondents said that for them , wealth is 5 million dollars and more.
New Jersey
Income to be in the top 5%: $ 250 000
Income to become rich: $ 1 million
New York
Income to be in the top 5%: $ 250 000
Income to become rich: $ 500, 000 or more
The fact that the people of new York were among the 10 States for which $ 1 million wealth, it may seem odd, given how rich new Yorkers . This is explained by the fact that in new York the highest level of income inequality in the country except Washington, D.C.