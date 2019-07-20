How much you need to save to comfortably retire in USA
Financial experts called the new amount you need to delay the Americans for a comfortable retirement.
For many decades it was thought that sufficient for a comfortable retirement savings is a million dollars. Now, this figure expanded to $1.5 million, writes The New York Post.
According to Rebecca Walther, a tax lawyer and certified financial specialist, the reason for the increase in the amount was the increase in the life expectancy of Americans, a low interest rate income from banking retirement investment and also the fact that social security from the state is no longer a guaranteed option for all US residents.
The Walther advises Americans start saving for retirement account for 25% of their annual income, not 10%, as do most people at the moment.
Among the biggest concerns of Walther calls the quick growth of the Federal debt, which currently stands at more than 21 trillion dollars, which could lead to the collapse of social security and some government programs. And this in turn could lead to increased taxes to strengthen the financial system of the US is in a difficult situation, therefore increasing the amount of retirement savings is crucial for those who will retire in the coming years and wants to spend this time with comfort.
According to experts, 1.5 million dollars to the retirement account will allow Americans to in the first years of his pension of 60 thousand dollars a year (the standard 4% of the total savings), which will allow them to feel confident. Attorney advises not to rely on the social security system, as well as on the rate of increase of income from investments.