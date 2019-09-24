How much you need to sleep to be healthy
Sleep is very important part of life. From its quality and duration depends on the health and mental health.
With a lack of sleep, the person becomes more irritable, increases significantly the risk of depression, there are hormonal disruptions that can cause a number of diseases. Sleep helps the body to recover in all senses of the word. Especially important normal sleep for children and adolescents – otherwise you may experience various problems, up to disorders of mental development.
Many people are trying to sleep less in the pursuit of performance, however, you should know that everything is arranged the opposite. If you regularly sleep less than seven hours, your productivity is greatly reduced – need more time to complete particular cases. Therefore, time savings are meaningless.
A huge number of scientific studies claim that adults need 8-9 hours of sleep. Studies show that those who regularly sleep less than seven hours per day, risking to undermine health. However, the amount of necessary sleep is influenced by individual characteristics of the organism, as well as food, lifestyle and other factors.
Newborns need to sleep 14 hours. From one to two years norm is eleven hours. For children of preschool age, the rate ranges from 10 to 13 hours. For school students need 9-10 hours of sleep. The same amount of sleep need and the elderly.