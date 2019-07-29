How not to fall ill with fever and meningitis

July 29, 2019
Experts reminded how not to get sick with fever and meningitis has published a list of recommendations. Also, experts have listed symptoms that should immediately seek medical attention.

Как не заболеть лихорадкой и менингитом

In the summer aktiviziruyutsya of enterovirus infection (EVI), which is an acute disease and is manifested by fever and meningitis. They often spread in swimming pools and other bodies of water airborne. For these diseases characterized by high body temperature, reaching a value of 39-40°, nausea and vomiting, pain in the abdomen and head, convulsions and problems in the back. If you encounter these syndromes, you should immediately consult a specialist, do not self-medicate because diseases are dangerous.

As prevention you should wear a medical mask when in contact with sick people and try to avoid mass gatherings during an epidemic. You should also not ignore individual hygiene and use of disposable kitchenware. In addition, all products purchased need to wash in hot water and regularly do in residential areas wet cleaning.

