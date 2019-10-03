How not to gain extra pounds during the feast: secrets from a nutritionist
The expert taught how to get up from the table with the extra kilos
When you go to visit or during the holidays there is a huge temptation to overeat and gain excess, and losing weight – not to refrain from food breakdown. How to outwit your appetite, not to offend gracious hosts and keep the shape told on the page in instagram nutritionist Catherine Patisia.
A pleasant evening in a circle of friends and family, good mood, the counter is filled with mouth-watering food, all food. And you suddenly decided to lose weight.
Life hacks for those who want to gain extra pounds during the feast:
- The main secret is to eat before the feast
- Drink a glass of water, and preferably 2. Water is in every house or restaurant. If in doubt, take it with you. Often just juice and other sweet drinks. In this case, it is very useful. Your drinks — water, tea, coffee. If you know what you’re going to drink alcohol, choose red wine. This is the most preferred drink. The norm is 1-2 glasses. This number does not hit you in the head enough to lull and start to eat everything.⠀
- Put a full bowl of vegetable salad or slicing + will choose the least fatty meat/fish/poultry. Fiber will fill the stomach, and the meat will be a long time to digest – all together will give satiety for a long time.
- Slowly chew and crack up, how delicious! So the owners will not notice that you are avoiding dangerous foods. And if they offer, tell them you will try later.⠀
- But the owners are not asleep. They need to make guests left happy and fed. Wonder the cake or what I bought/made. Tell me you have eaten too much, but would really like to try this masterpiece! Ask for a to-go container. But at home, you may not want to spoil your figure!