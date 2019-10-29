How not to gain extra pounds over the winter: tips nutritionist
The expert gave a simple, but effective recommendations
This problem is familiar to many in the cold season extra weight and “stick” to us eventually to spring you unconsciously get better. How to avoid it, told on his page on instagram the expert on weight loss and nutrition Katya Matushkina.
The nutritionist gave a simple, but very effective tips.
⠀
To eliminate heat loss
⠀
It is as though banal sounded, but dress warmly, don’t let yourself freeze! Heat is energy. And to restore the body wants to new calories. As a result, you begin to eat.
⠀
This, of course, sounds great ran home from the cold, welled nourishing soup, bread with lard, potatoes with cutlet, “zapolirovat” some tea with buns — it’ll be alright! Just guess where all this is stored “fuel”, in which daily calorie allowance
Drink a lot of hot
⠀
That is not to warm up food, such as tea. I do want to give you mini life hack: want to eat — drink. Hunger is not always so real as it seems
Consume sufficient amounts KBZHU
⠀
Calories provide energy, which you in the cold time is not enough. Excess to anything, but it should be enough! And the right balance of nutrients will ensure efficient distribution of this energy.
⠀
Move
⠀
To warm up, we got to move! And better active. There is a possibility — buy a subscription, the more that started all kinds of new year events and sales. There is no way — nothing prevents to train at home. Network bunch of different products both free and paid: and the posts with exercises and videos on the YouTube channel, and training facilities can be purchased for every taste — please use it!