How not to get sick in the office, experts explained
About 97% of the employees in different companies are convinced that among them there are cold people. About 60% thus driven by fear that they can get infected. Experts give simple recommendations that will help to avoid Contracting a viral infection.
1. Hand washing
Hand hygiene — the easiest way to preserve health. After getting to work we come into contact with various surfaces, which before you could touch a sick person. Washing your hands throughout the day, and always before eating, will save you from many unpleasant surprises.
2. The presence of disinfectant wipes
When there is no possibility to wash hands, wipes can help you clean not only your hands, but the surface of some attributes of office: Desk, computer panel etc.
3. The myth of the drafts
Nothing clears the air like open Windows. Many people mistakenly believe that a draft may cause colds. In fact the reason, for example, SARS is a virus, and the draft has nothing to do with the disease.
4. The use of personal hygiene products
Very well, if toilets are provided with dispensers, where the soap, paper towels and other means minimize the contact of other people with these items. If this equipment is missing — you can help all those alcohol wipes. They can handle the sink, taps, door handles etc.
5. Immunization
In the season of colds is not avoid possible to protect yourself from infection vaccination against influenza and other diseases that can occur at different times:rubella, measles, tetanus, meningococcal infection, finally, tick-borne encephalitis.
6. Moisturize the air
If the room is not provided stationary humidifier, spray the air with a conventional sprayer. After all, a well-known fact that viral infections “love” the dry air.
If you get sick yourself, it is best to spend a few days at home. But if the symptoms of a cold you caught in the midst of work and time off is impossible, wear a mask — so you will save your coworkers from infection. Use paper napkins, which should be reused! If you defeated a sneeze, you can use sleeve sweaters — this way you will reduce the range of germs released when sneezing.