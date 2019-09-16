How not to miss the cancer, the oncologist told about the symptoms of the disease Zavorotnyuk
A brain tumor which, according to rumors, the dying Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, very aggressive, and in the later stages are not treatable. Therefore, it is important to diagnose it at the beginning.
What are the symptoms of the disease, told the channel “Zvezda” of the Russian oncologist Andrei Pylev.
See also: Anastasia Zavorotnyuk partially paralyzed
In his words, forecasts for treatment is not very positive.
“If we talk about the symptoms faced by patients with glioblastoma, as with any other lesion of the brain, they can be divided into two groups: non-focal neurological symptoms and focal symptoms”, he said.
See also: “I love you”: a famous actor has published personal correspondence with a sick car crash
The doctor stressed that all patients feel a headache, dizziness, reduced vision, hearing. The patient also occur motor disorders.
“And it does not matter which part of the brain is affected,” said the oncologist.
Recall that Anastasia Zavorotnyuk is in reanimation of one of the Moscow clinics. According to rumors, she’s in the final stage of brain cancer. The artist fell into a deep coma.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter