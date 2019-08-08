How not to overeat after a workout, told the experts

Overeating after a workout can negate all the effects from sports, so experts in the field of healthy lifestyle advise to learn to control your appetite after physical activity.

Athletes who emptied their refrigerators after intense exercise, you should pay attention to food rich in proteins and complex carbohydrates. Thus, it should be eaten slowly, as the feeling of satiety may not have time for the actual fullness of the stomach. Don’t forget to eat regularly to protect your body against strong fluctuations in blood sugar levels.

“If you like to reward yourself with sweets, then try to get rid of this bad habit. Sweets may not be motivated to visit the gym, as their use simply negates all your sporting achievements”, — the experts.

Many people think that they want to eat directly after exercise, but in most of these cases we are talking about banal thirst. So make it a rule to drink a glass of water after a workout. Another life hack that will help you not to overeat after workouts — exercises before the main meal. So you will be able to avoid unnecessary snacking.

