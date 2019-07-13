How not to randomly buy a used car for Uber or Lyft
Reports history of the car often do not have information about what car is used in taxi service Uber or Lyft, which could lead to engine wear.
Vehicles used in Uber and Lyft, are often much wear due to constant use, but when selling, the sellers don’t warn about it.
Even the history report of cars in order to inform customers of failures or other damages that often do not mention these points.
However, there are ways how to avoid buying a car that was used in the taxi service.
Edition of Consumer Reports (CR) ran a report about the vehicle history on Carfax for the 2015 Ford Explorer, which is involved in the taxi service Lyft in Boston and report for 2015 Hyundai Elantra from taxi services to UberX in San Francisco. Despite the fact that both are used in the taxi service, their reports on the Carfax listed as private vehicles, not commercial or taxi. If these vehicles are put up for sale, potential buyers are not aware of their previous use.
The representative of Carfax ‘s Chris basso said that the report has no errors.
However, there are some signs of abuse that immediately indicate to potential buyers on the wear of the car. For example, the wear of the interior of the car, damaged plastic parts, stains on the upholstery.
“It’s not their car, so they [passengers – ed. ForumDaily] not very careful,” says Harry Campbell, who runs the website therideshareguy.com.
Other signs are less obvious.
What should you look for
• Check the history report of the car to see how many miles the car was in for a short period of time, and have there been any accidents.
• Check the back seat for wear.
• Search for traces of stickers. Depending on the location, cars Uber and Lyft usually have a big sticker on the front or rear Windows, which can often leave marks. Stickers usually are much larger than a Parking permit.
What you should do
• If you see any suspicious signs, ask the seller how used the car.
• If the vehicle is still under warranty, contact the manufacturer, not the dealer, to see how many years and / or miles covered by the warranty. Be sure to check the vehicle identification number (VIN).
• And, of course, the buyers should make sure that any used car checked by an independent mechanic before you decide on buying it. He will be able to determine any wear of mechanical components and even emergency repairs that otherwise may not be obvious.