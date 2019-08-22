How nuts protect our hearts

| August 22, 2019 | Health | No Comments
Loading...

Science knows that nuts is a natural capsule health. They contain helpful nutrients significantly strengthen the cardiovascular system.

Как орехи защищают наши сердца

Unsaturated fats. Nuts contain unsaturated fats, are very useful for removing from the body the so-called “bad” cholesterol or low density lipoprotein. At high concentrations increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Fatty acids omega-3. Nuts are full of these useful elements, which protect the heart from myocardial infarction.

Fiber. In the nuts contains a fair amount of dietary fiber also reduces cholesterol levels. It is proved that fiber in the diet prevent the development of human diabetes.

Vitamin E. Nuts contain vitamin E that can stop the formation of plaques in our arteries.

Selenium. To preserve heart health and the reduction of the inflammatory processes and oxidative stress, the body requires selenium. Nuts a sufficient amount of this element.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr