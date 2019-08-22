How nuts protect our hearts
Science knows that nuts is a natural capsule health. They contain helpful nutrients significantly strengthen the cardiovascular system.
Unsaturated fats. Nuts contain unsaturated fats, are very useful for removing from the body the so-called “bad” cholesterol or low density lipoprotein. At high concentrations increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes.
Fatty acids omega-3. Nuts are full of these useful elements, which protect the heart from myocardial infarction.
Fiber. In the nuts contains a fair amount of dietary fiber also reduces cholesterol levels. It is proved that fiber in the diet prevent the development of human diabetes.
Vitamin E. Nuts contain vitamin E that can stop the formation of plaques in our arteries.
Selenium. To preserve heart health and the reduction of the inflammatory processes and oxidative stress, the body requires selenium. Nuts a sufficient amount of this element.