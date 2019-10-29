How often you need to take a shower at a high temperature
With a cold, elevated body temperature, it is desirable to take a shower at least 2 times a day.
According to doctors, in the period of colds is important to keep the body clean.
They said that if an adult human body temperature increased to 38 degrees, this is a clear symptom of a cold.
But even if elevated body temperature is not desirable to take a cool shower, although it can provide quite a comfortable feeling.
During the elevated temperature in the body there is a fever. You might think that cold water can provide comfort, because the body temperature. But in fact, doctors and health workers around the world never advise you to take a bath with cold water even when the body is healthy.
Hot body during a cold is a natural factor, which is itself supposed to protect the body. Therefore, when a person bathes in cold water, the body can assume that it is a threat to the process of fighting infection.
Accordingly, the body temperature will increase and worsen the feeling, making the cold more chronic, because the cold water provokes a closure of the pores, inhibiting the regulation of body temperature. In addition, a cold shower can also increase the risk of sudden drop in body temperature, resulting in tremor (trembling in the body).