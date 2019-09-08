How optimism affects the lifespan: research scientists
I believe that life is beautiful, and I think that will always be so? A new study suggests that optimistic people are more likely to survive to adulthood than pessimists.
Research has shown that optimistic people tend to live longer than people with a less rosy view of the world.
To such conclusion the study, which involved more than 69,000 health workers aged 58 to 86 years and more than 1,400 veterans-men at the age from 41 to 90 years, which was followed for 10-30 years. At the beginning of the study, participants (all from the USA) answered a number of questions with which researchers have evaluated how optimistic they are. It was questions like, “do you Expect that, overall, you do more good than bad?”, etc.
The study showed that the participants who reported the highest levels of optimism had 50-70 percent more likely to survive to 85 years and older compared to those who reported the lowest levels of optimism.
Moreover, most optimistic people life expectancy was, on average, 11-15% more than others.
The results were not changed even after the researchers took into account factors that can affect life expectancy, including the presence of participants in heart disease, cancer or depression.
The obtained results complement the growing amount of evidence that certain psychological factors can ensure a longer life. For example, previous studies have shown that optimistic people have less risk of developing chronic diseases and lower risk of early death. But the new study is the first directly linked optimism with longevity.
The researchers note that the relationship discovered in the new study, was not as strong when they took into account a certain behavior in relation to health, including Smoking habits, alcohol consumption, levels of physical activity and diet. According to the researchers, optimistic people recover faster after a sudden stress and have less extreme emotional reactions to stressful situations.
However, the study only found a connection, and can not with certainty prove that optimism leads to an increase in life expectancy. The authors noted that basically the study involved people with high socio-economic status, and it remains unclear how well the results apply to other population groups.
But if the results are correct, they suggest that optimism can serve as a psychological attribute that contributes to health and longevity.
Activities such as writing exercises, meditation and some types of talk therapy can increase the optimism of the people.