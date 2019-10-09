How physical activity affect brain function, said experts
Forget the image of a professional athlete who does not differ special intelligence. During the large-scale study demonstrated the impact of exercise on the functions of the brain.
Over a long period of time, scientists are trying to answer the question about how regular exercise affects the brain. The fact that there is a strong stereotype physically developed, but blunt person, as well as frail intellectual with enormous glasses on his nose. However, numerous studies have shown that physical activity reduces the risk of dementia, weaken the symptoms of depression and has other positive effects on the brain. There is evidence that the sport enhances cognitive brain activity of people of different ages, including those who experience cognitive impairment.
The authors of the new study believe that the work of their colleagues in the past had certain limitations. For example, they did not take into account the factors that may play an important role. As an example, the researchers were able to link low levels of physical activity with high blood pressure. In other words, a decrease in blood pressure could have a positive impact on human cognitive activity. The same can be attributed to a number of other factors connected with fitness, like body mass index, glucose level and education.
Now German researchers have tried to fill these gaps. They invited a whole group of healthy people who underwent MRI. They also participated in various fitness tests, and all this has led scientists to surprising results. It turned out that showed the best results in tests on fast walking for two minutes also much better cope with cognitive tests.