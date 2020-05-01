How quickly the States recover from the boom of unemployment due to the coronavirus: rating
The new coronavirus has captured US and the whole world, temporarily paralyzing many industries, which we used to rely on. 6 weeks in the unemployment rate in the US reached a new record level. The total number of new applications for unemployment benefits exceeded $ 30 million since the crisis began in mid-March. This writes GOBankingRates.
Despite the fact that Congress passed a rescue package worth $2.2 trillion, which provided the incentive money for the majority of taxpayers and increased payments for insurance in case of unemployment at $ 600, these benefits are insufficient for many working families.
Regardless of whether passed another bill to stimulate the economy, the local economy will not begin to truly recover until then, until cancelled the decrees of isolation. As soon as the officials will be able to find Americans a safe way to get back to work appear tangible way to reduce the damage caused by the virus. The question remains: which States are the fastest way to recover from the current crisis of unemployment?
In the study, it was discovered the change in the total unemployment rate for each state in the period from January to March, and the change in unemployment in key sectors of the States. These factors were used to determine not only which States have experienced the biggest jump in unemployment, but also which States have suffered the most. The study ranked States, the least affected by unemployment, to the States most affected, and States with high unemployment, most likely, will recover faster after lifting the quarantine.
States that have experienced a huge increase in unemployment, most likely, will return to normal as soon as the business begins to re-open. As the lifted the quarantine of the most affected industries will be able to hire back many employees, they had to dismiss.
Idaho
- The unemployment rate in January 2020: 2,8%
- The unemployment rate in March 2020: 2,6%
- The change in unemployment from January to March: -7,14%
Affected sector (total percentage of the workforce in January):
- Trade, transportation and utilities (18,98%)
- The government (16,81%)
- Education and health (14,46%)
Oklahoma
- The unemployment rate in January 2020: 3,3%
- The unemployment rate in March 2020: 3,1%
- The change in unemployment from January to March: -6,06%
Affected sector (total percentage of the workforce in January):
- The government (20,93%)
- Trade, transportation and utilities (17,86%)
- Education and health (14,13%)
Alaska
- The unemployment rate in January 2020: 6,0%
- The unemployment rate in March 2020: 5,6%
- The change in unemployment from January to March: -6,67%
Affected sector (total percentage of the workforce in January):
- The government (24,13%)
- Trade, transportation and utilities (20,05%)
- Education and health (of 15.55%)
Mississippi
- The unemployment rate in January 2020: 5,5%
- The unemployment rate in March 2020: 5.3 percent
- The change in unemployment from January to March: -3,64%
Affected sector (total percentage of the workforce in January):
- The government (of 20.92%)
- Trade, transportation and utilities (19,97%)
- Education and health (12,77%)
North Dakota
- The unemployment rate in January 2020: 2.3 percent
- The unemployment rate in March 2020: 2,2%
- The change in unemployment from January to March: -4,35%
Affected sector (total percentage of the workforce in January):
- Trade, transportation and utilities (21,04%)
- The government (18,95%)
- Education and health (of 15.39%)
New Jersey
- The unemployment rate in January 2020: 3,8%
- The unemployment rate in March 2020: 3,8%
- The change in unemployment from January to March: 0%
Affected sector (total percentage of the workforce in January):
- Trade, transportation and utilities (21,13%)
- Education and health (17,19%)
- Professional and business services (16,35%)
New York
- The unemployment rate in January 2020: 3,8%
- The unemployment rate in March 2020 and 4.5%
- The change in unemployment from January to March: 18,42%
Affected sector (total percentage of the workforce in January):
- Education and health (of 22.12%)
- Trade, transportation and utilities (15,74%)
- The government (15,13%)
Il
- The unemployment rate in January 2020 3.5% of the
- The unemployment rate in March 2020: 4,6%
- The change in unemployment from January to March: 31,43%
Affected sector (total percentage of the workforce in January):
- Trade, transportation and utilities (of 19.72%)
- Education and health (15,51%)
- Professional and business services (15,29%)
CA
- The unemployment rate in January 2020: 3,9%
- The unemployment rate in March 2020: 5.3 percent
- The change in unemployment from January to March: of 35.90%
Affected sector (total percentage of the workforce in January):
- Trade, transportation and utilities (17,42%)
- Education and health (16,22%)
- Professional and business services (15,61%)
Utah
- The unemployment rate in January 2020: 2.5% of
- The unemployment rate in March 2020: 3,6%
- The change in unemployment from January to March: of 44.00%
Affected sector (total percentage of the workforce in January):
- Trade, transportation and utilities (18,67%)
- The government (16,24%)
- Professional and business services (14,00%)
Ne
- The unemployment rate in January 2020: 2.9% of
- The unemployment rate in March 2020: 4.2 per cent
- The change in unemployment from January to March: 44,83%
Affected sector (total percentage of the workforce in January):
- Trade, transportation and utilities (of 19.24%)
- The government (16,78%)
- Education and health (15,31%)
FL
- The unemployment rate in January 2020: 2,8%
- The unemployment rate in March 2020: 4.3% of
- The change in unemployment from January to March: 53,57%
Affected sector (total percentage of the workforce in January):
- Trade, transportation and utilities (20,12%)
- Professional and business services (15,57%)
- Education and health (15,01%)
Colorado
- The unemployment rate in January 2020: 2.5% of
- The unemployment rate in March 2020 and 4.5%
- The change in unemployment from January to March: 80,00%
Affected sector (total percentage of the workforce in January):
- Trade, transportation and utilities (17.14%)
- The government (of 16.37%)
- Professional and business services (15 and 96%)
Nevada
- The unemployment rate in January 2020 3,6%
- The unemployment rate in March 2020 from 6.3%
- The change in unemployment from January to March: 75,00%
Affected sector (total percentage of the workforce in January):
- Leisure and tourism (24,86%)
- Trade, transportation and utilities (18,14%)
- Professional and business services (14,30%)
