How quickly the world will come to itself: how long it will last pandemic coronavirus
The world faces a pandemic of Chinese coronavirus. What will happen next? Before the situation normalizes, it will get worse, — such forecast made on 15 March the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and infectious diseases, USA Antonio Fauci. This writes the “Voice of America”.
Stopped traffic, closed schools, empty store shelves, the fall of the economy — how much longer will the pandemic and how quickly the country can recover? Experts differ in their assessments.
In early March, Walter Riccardi, representative of the world health organization (who), compared the pandemic COVID-19 and SARS (2002) and stated that life will return “to normal” in may-June.
Melissa Nolan, Professor of epidemiology, University of South Carolina, agrees and believes that the peak of the disease will occur in April-may and then decline.
But some experts suggest that even if the rate of infection will slow down in the summer, COVID-19 may return in the fall. While Ogbonna Omenka, a representative of the College of pharmacy Butler University, adds that Australia, where the end of a hot summer, also suffered from the pandemic, so still it is not known how the virus behaves at high temperatures.
The mayor of new York city De Blasio believes that the crisis in the United States through the coronavirus will last at least another six months. Therefore, the city authorities are considering the possibility of restricting the movement in the city and the closure of establishments.
Now in US schools continue to spring break and due to the outbreak of the virus the majority of American States have extended them for another two weeks. The Governor of Ohio Mike devine said that “would not be surprised if the school won’t open this year”.
At the same time, some experts believe that schools can be distributors of a significant number of diseases, including COVID-19, among people of all ages.
As reported ForumDaily:
- A new virus was discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019. In 2020 it covers all continents except Antarctica. On 11 March, the President of the United States Donald trump has imposed a ban on the entry of the EU. The ban came into force on Friday, March 13, and will last at least 30 days. In particular, it will affect people visiting the Schengen area for the last 14 days.
- March 13, trump introduced in the United States, a nationwide state of emergency due to the coronavirus.
- As of March 13 USA 1700 identified cases of infection with coronavirus in Chinese, more than 40 people died.
- March 11, the who declared the situation with coronavirus pandemic, covering more than 110 countries. With symptoms COVID-19 caused by a coronavirus, can be found here.
- The virologist’s advice on how to protect themselves from infection — the link.
- Using the panic in the society because of the epidemic, the scammers have come up with several schemes to get victims ‘ personal data and money. The most common ones can be found here.
- Panicked due to emergency, Americans are buying up large quantities of toilet paper, but can’t explain why it during an outbreak.
- All the news about the coronavirus please refer to our special projects.
