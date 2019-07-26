How quickly to fall asleep, experts told
Scientists from the University of Texas are recommended to take a hot bath to speed up falling asleep. The corresponding article was published in the journal Sleep Medicine Reviews.
According to the researchers, the ideal solution is that the water temperature was between 40°C and 42°C. in order to reach this conclusion, researchers examined 5322 scientific papers, which focused on various options for improving sleep.
The results showed that the above action within 90 minutes before bedtime accelerates the average rate at which a person falls asleep. According to experts, this is due to the relaxation of the body with a corresponding improvement in the quality of night rest.
