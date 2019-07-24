How quickly to fall asleep: useful tips given by experts
Periodically we all have a problem falling asleep. Most often this is due to overexcitation of the nervous system during the working day. In addition, we prevents to fall asleep artificial lighting, which reduces the time of our sleep. If the cause of poor sleep is known, it can be corrected, but if not — follow the advice of experts.
The key to good sleep is a well-established routine. Try to go to bed around the same time, the body will develop the habit and will be easier to sleep. Also, doctors recommend not to overeat before bedtime. The last meal should be several hours before sleep. A warm shower or bath with soothing oils will facilitate your falling asleep.
Before sleep do not watch TV or computer, better read a magazine, or read a book. Create yourself in a room atmosphere that will refresh you: make the light not so bright, turn the music down, choose to sleep in comfortable clothes. Make it a habit before going to bed drink a Cup of weak herbal tea.
Compiling a to-do list for tomorrow, will help to release the mind from unnecessary thoughts.
Lying in bed, you should take the most comfortable position. Not bad, and helps the old proven method of “counting sheep”. Try to focus on your breathing: in for four seconds, slowly inhale, then seven seconds without breathing, and make a slow (8 seconds) exhale through the mouth. This type of breathing will help you to not only soothe your mind but also relax the entire body. By the way is the practice of Indian yoga breathing is used during meditation.