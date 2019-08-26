How quitting Smoking can affect health
August 26, 2019
Refusal from harmful habits such as Smoking can positively affect the health and prevent from many potential diseases.
According to the American doctors, quitting Smoking affected the health of the avid smoker for over 20 years.
The researchers observed the smokers for 60 years. The main task was to investigate Smoking cessation and change in the health of the patient, especially the heart and blood vessels.
During the research it became apparent that for the first five years after people quit Smoking, the risk of developing heart disease is reduced by 39%.
However, that risk dropped to the level of nonsmokers, ex-smokers will take at least 25 years.