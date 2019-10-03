How shift work affects human health, said doctors
Studies show that people who work nights or with different work schedules, disturbed sleep, depression may develop more often in people with a normal work schedule.
The researchers studied data from seven previously published studies of graphs and their influence on mental health. The study involved a total of 28 438 participants. In General, shift workers had a 28% greater chance for problems with mental health than people with a regular work schedule.
“We know that shift work alters the circadian rhythm, that is our normal cycle of sleep-waking, which coincides with the cycle of day and night,” said Luciana Torquati, the study’s lead author and a researcher at the University of Exeter in the UK.
“It is a violation of can make people Moody and irritable, and lead to social exclusion as interruptions of work shifts coincide with work and life commitments,” she said.
In particular, the study found that replacement workers the probability of depression by 33% higher than in people who don’t work nights or irregular.
Shift workers also were more likely to develop anxiety.
Women have been particularly vulnerable to the negative consequences of shift work on mental health, the researchers report in the American journal of public health.
Compared with women employed in accordance with the schedule of weekdays, women, working at night or in two shifts, had 78% more chances of adverse consequences for mental health.
In men, however there was an increased risk of mental health problems when they worked nights.
The study was not a controlled experiment designed to prove whether the schedule directly influence mental health.
Despite this, the results suggest that workers and employees should be aware of the potential schedule, which can affect mental health, said Torquati.
“Your brain is programmed to sleep at night (no light) to restore all the information it has processed during the day, said Torquati. And Vice versa, daylight dictates the brain that it is time to awake and process information”.
According to her, if you change work you flip this cycle on its head: process information and are awake in the night, sleep during the day, and this means that the functions of the body, following this cycle are being violated.
The dysfunction can lead to irritability, nervousness, depressed mood and eventually to mental disorders.
It is possible that shift work may be only one aspect of poor mental health and people who suffer from symptoms of depression or other mood disorders, you should seek treatment, advised Torquati.
According to Torquati, the allocation of time for sports, going outside in the daytime and socializing with family and friends can also help to improve your mood and limit social isolation, which can exacerbate depression.