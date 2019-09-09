How Smoking affects sleep
September 9, 2019
Smokers and vapers are experiencing trouble sleeping more frequently than those who do not smoke at all.
Smoking regular and e-cigarettes impairs sleep quality.
Scientists have noted that smokers and vapers are experiencing trouble sleeping more frequently than those who do not smoke at all. And fans of electronic devices used sleeping pills more often.
It is clarified that even irregular Smoking wapow negatively affects the quality of sleep.