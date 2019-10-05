“How stupid teenagers”: Sylvester Stallone and Richard Gere almost had a fight over a Princess…
October 15 in the UK go on sale the memoirs of Elton John called “I’m Elton John.” Edition of the Daily Mail quotes some excerpts from the book the 72-year-old musician. In it he, in particular, recalls his friendship with Princess Diana and meetings with members of the Royal family.
So, he writes that he first met with lady Di in 1981 at Windsor castle. It was before her wedding with Prince Charles on the 21st anniversary of the second son of Queen Prince Andrew. The ballroom was arranged in a disco. However, the music was bolted to the minimum volume so as not to disturb the Queen.
Daughter of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne asked John to dance with her to the sounds of Hound Dog by Elvis Presley. “I say, “dance,” but really I’m just awkward shifting from foot to foot, trying to create as less noise,” he writes. This time included Queen Elizabeth, which was holding a purse and asked if she could join them. “Now, I tried to dance silently as possible — with Princess Anna and Queen that was still holding the purse… It was the silent disco in the world…,” he writes.
“I know that the public image of the Queen is far from a frivolity, but I think it is mainly due to the peculiarity of her work: she can’t sit in Parliament, cracking jokes. However, in private life, she could be fun. At another party I saw, as she approached the Viscount Linley (nephew — son of sister Elizabeth Princess Margaret) and asked me to check on his sister he felt bad and went to my room. When he tried to refuse, the Queen, lightly hitting him in the face, said, “don’t clap! — argue — Bang!“ — with me — flakes! — I — pop! — the Queen!”. It worked. When he left, she saw that I was shocked look at her, winked at me and went,” writes sir Elton.
According to John, Diana, and incredibly loose fit into any society. She had the ability to make people feel comfortable in her company. “This trait was inherited by her children — Prince Harry in particular… It was, as the mother is not interested in formality or grandeur,” says the singer.
“That famous photo of Diana holding the hand of a patient with AIDS patient in a London hospital, the middlesex — that’s Diana… At that moment, she forever changed the public attitude to AIDS patients,” he says.
According to Elton that first evening in 1981, Diane came into the ballroom and they immediately found a common language. “Although I was fascinated by the Diana, this does not go to any comparison with the effect she had on men of traditional sexual orientation. They completely lost their head in her presence. They were just absolutely enthralled,” says the musician is gay.
Elton says that he and David furnish (who later became his legal spouse) was given in the London lunch, which invited the head of Disney studios Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife (at the time Elton worked on the songs for the cartoon “the lion King”). When asked whom they would like to see among the other guests, they immediately said: “Princess Diana”. So Elton and David invited her and celebrities, who at that time was in London — including Hollywood stars Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone.
Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone
Richard Gere and Diane immediately interested in each other. At that moment Diana broke up with Charles, and Gere divorced his wife, model Cindy Crawford. In the end, they sat before the fireplace, engrossed in conversation.
“While the rest of us, we chatted, I couldn’t help but notice the strange atmosphere in the room. From the looks, which were thrown at Diana and Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone, he was not thrilled with their nascent friendship. I think he was at a party with the intent to hit on Princess and found that his plans fell through. In the end dinner was served, we went to the dining room and were seated at the table. At least most of us. There was no sign of Richard Gere and Sylvester Stallone. I asked David to go and find them. He soon returned with both of them, but was very pale. “Elton, we have a… situation,” he muttered.
As it turned out, furnish caught Gere and Stallone in the corridor in a state of confrontation. They were clearly on the verge in order to solve their disagreements about Diana’s fists. David was able to reduce the degree of tension, pretending that he didn’t notice anything. “He said, “Hey, guys! It’s lunch time!“. But Sylvester was still clearly not in the spirit.” writes John. After lunch, Diana and Richard resumed their positions in front of the fire, in Stallone stormed off home.
“I would never have come if I knew this stupid “Prince charming” will be there… If I wanted to, I would have got it”, — said sharply Stallone escorting him to the door of the owners. “We waited until his car disappears from view, then began to laugh,” admits Elton. According to him, Diana didn’t even realize what had happened. Or for her it was a completely normal thing.
“When talking about the effect of Diana after her death, referring to how it changed the public perception of the Royal family, I remembered that night and thought about the other side of its effect. One that could lead Hollywood superstars on the verge of fighting over her — as if they’re a couple of idiot teenagers,” writes John.
He also openly spoke about why they are a Princess, after many years of friendship, has ceased to communicate. It happened because of the book of Gianni Versace, which was a collection of portraits. Funds from its sale was supposed to be transferred to the Fund to fight AIDS. And Diana agreed to give a speech at the presentation of the book. But then suddenly refused. Elton suggests that Buckingham Palace did not approve of the fact that a member of the Royal family will have some relevance to the book, which includes photos of Nude men, draped in towels.
“Diana said that did not know about the contents of the book, but it wasn’t true: Gianni showed her everything and she said she likes,” writes John. The musician wrote to the Princess, reminding her about it. But in response, I received a cold letter that began with the formal: “Dear Mr. John…”.
Elton says that he was angry at Diana, but at the same time was worried she was losing touch with really close friends who were honest with her, and surrounded himself with people who said what she wanted to hear.
Former friends long time no talk — until the day when July 15, 1997 murder of Gianni Versace. In a telephone conversation, Diana admitted that it was “stupid gap”. And offered to be friends again. Then the Princess and the musician was found at the funeral of Versace. They discussed plans for further cooperation. And agreed to meet in London next time. However, the following times were not. 31 August 1997 Diana died in a car accident.
Princess Diana and Elton John at the funeral of Gianni Versace
“At the end of August on Sunday morning we woke up to the sound of the Fax. David went to look and came back with a sheet of paper with a handwritten message from our friend from London: “I’m so sorry to hear this terrible news”. None of us knew what it meant. With a growing sense of horror, I turned on the TV. And that’s how I found out that Diana is no more,” says Elton.
In his memoirs, the musician told a lot of interesting. So, for example, he revealed that Hollywood star Elizabeth Taylor, who adored jewels has an amazing gift. At the sight of her favorite jewelry she was so fascinated by its owner that he gave it to her as a gift. “You could go into her dressing room in hours from Cartie, and get out of there without them. Never knowing until the end how she managed to lure them from you,” writes the singer.
