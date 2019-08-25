How the pension system works in the US
As pensioners live in a country where the threshold of retirement is 67 years, in the United States of America.
Pensions in the United States above, retirees have significant benefits, but few wait for the statutory deadline: often, the Americans agree to retire early, albeit with a penalty of 20% of the pension payments.
Layering
The pension system in the United States – multicomponent. The pension is the sum of that paid by the state and funded part. Cumulative, in turn, consists of what the company pays-the tenant (called a 401K), if a civil servant is from government funds, as well as from savings of the pensioner, which may be accumulated on his account or invested in securities and managed funds.
Both articles pension savings are not taxed. Get additional benefits in the military, which is a separate Fund. So there are cases when the pensioner will receive three pensions.
Age of retirement in the US is now 67 years. It is possible to go before, but then payments will be less. Early retirement is possible at age 62. It is necessary to write the application and specify the reason for its decision. The social pension will reach only 70-80% of the accrued monthly payments — depending on the age and the place of service.
Late retirement at age 70 — the monthly payments increase by 24%. But if the retiree goes back later, he must begin to withdraw funds accumulated on the pension account. This applies to state pensions, and savings. Otherwise these funds will be charged tax.
Discounted health insurance Medicare retiree benefits at age 66. For low-income pensioners rely additional benefits through Medicaid.
This late age of retirement in the United States due to the constant increase of life expectancy, which was observed until 2016. By the end of 2017 the life expectancy has slightly decreased to 78.6 years to 78.7 from a year earlier, follows from the data published on the website of the national center for health statistics, USA (NCHS). Women in the United States, on average, live longer — 81.1 years and men 76,1 years.
As life expectancy has grown gradually, and provided for a progressive scale for retirement. It allows individuals born in certain years, to retire early. For example, those born before 1937 could have done it in 65 years. All born after 1960 retire with 67 years.
The state system
The law on the national system of payments of pensions, Social Security, which operates to this day, was signed by President Franklin Roosevelt in 1935. According to this document, all persons, whose age exceeds an established threshold, cash benefit, the amount of which depends on the average level of wages.
Moreover, America has a program for low-income (SSI), which helps in cases where the government assessed the amount lower than the subsistence minimum. Under the program, each retiree party is made the amount does not reach the subsistence level.
In different States its value varies. For example, in the state of new York for the end of 2016 the subsistence minimum was $ 990 dollars. If the social pension did not reach this threshold, the state would pay at least up to this level.
In this case, told RIA Novosti employee of the office of the Senate legislative Assembly of the state of new York Anton Konev, these payments help to such individuals is not limited.
“As for nursing homes in the United States, those pensioners who have only state pensions (without accumulative part), get free accommodation in those houses. It is paid partly by state, partly by the Federal budget”, — said Konev.
He stressed that “in America now authorities are trying to keep elderly people in their own homes and apartments.”
He points out that every politician is very keen to work with this electorate because it is the most socially active citizens. “Unlike young people, they almost always vote. The turnout of the elderly to the polls close to 80%. They do not vote, when you can’t,” said Konev.
American beneficiaries
Any person who works for the state, for example, a teacher, receives a pension at a private pension scheme in addition to the basic pension are separate contributions to special funds.
According to him, the calculation is in each case different. “For example, my pension will be 65% of the average salary over the last three years of work for the state. Some 75%. The people who later began to work for the state — 50%”, — explains the interlocutor of the Agency.
Plus civil servants retire earlier. For the state of new York is 65 years old.
In 1920 the US passed a law on civil servants (Civil Service Retirement). He, as noted by former civil servants were more “benevolent” than the current standards.
However, in 1983, the legislation has become stricter: the calculation is clearly for the time spent in the workplace. As admitted Warell, for health reasons she was unable to work until 65 years of age a few months and that her pension was 80% of the position her payments.
The retirement age is calculated differently for the military and police. For example, a colleague Warell, which was retired still under the old law, received his retirement at 65 years 40 years of service. Due to the fact that he served in the U.S. army, he received a large additional payments and, according to Morell, “became a rich man.”
Military and police in the US is a totally different story, they can start receiving a full pension after 20 years of service. Moreover, under us law, a soldier who had served in peacetime or provoevavshy 20 years in the U.S. army at least one day be considered a veteran. In addition to pensions, veterans have benefits such as travel.
“For example, today I just solved the question for the veteran. People who lived with him, did not pay the rent. And all of them accepted. But for the veteran we will ask separately to avoid being thrown out on the street,” dobil it.
Additional payments
Another source of pension payments in the US — pension funds and personal accounts of Americans. The law governing this process, was adopted in 1974. The funds that accumulate such funds, can be both private and public. It is worth noting that transferred to such Fund the amount not taxed. Funds accumulated in such Fund at any time, for future pensioners, but if people request them before retirement age, he will be forced to pay a tax.
The same pattern can act and the company-employer. The first pension Fund, contributions to which were made only by employers, appeared in 1875. Such payment is called in the US a 401K. Moreover, business is interested to transfer employees cash in savings Fund – due to this, the company can reduce the tax rate. Contributions to such funds from the employer can be 10% of salary and 50% or higher. It all depends on the decisions of individual companies.
By agreement with the employer or by decision of the citizen funded part can be sent in the selected investment Fund. The actual amount of the savings to the pension account of employee depends on success of activity of a specific investment company.
According to him, after changes in legislation, the tool savings funds and personal accounts of Americans started in the USA in the mid 1980-ies.
The changes are discussed
Although all of the interviewees of the Agency agree that currently the pension system in the US is optimal, this does not mean that it does not require adjustments.
MacDonald said that the government discussed changes in the legislation on the part of the savings funds.
In addition, in the US there is discussion about the retirement age. Republicans, who constitute the majority in Congress seek to raise the age of retirement, while the Democrats are at least the preservation of existing rules, blocking bills the Republicans.
In 2017, the speaker of the house Paul Ryan (Republican), as well as an active participant in the presidential race, Republican Senator from Florida Marco Rubio had proposed to raise the retirement age to 69 years. In 2010 the then speaker of the house of representatives, Republican John Boehner introduced the bill with a proposal to raise the age of retirement to 70 years.
The motivation of the Republicans — the burden of pension payments on the budget is too high.
The current schedule of retirement age in the US is not satisfy all Americans, and many retire earlier, despite the loss of 20-30% of their social pensions. The payment of the funded part of pension in case of early exit is also subject to a penalty of 10%, and also in this case, their withholding tax.
As follows from the data of the US census Bureau, the average Americans are not modify to put 67 years old and retire at 63 years of losses in payments. For civil servants the period in which they retire, — 62 to 65 years.
As can be seen from industry research, conducted by insurance company Allstate, jointly with the National Journal, the optimal age of retirement in the U.S. is between 60 and 65 years.
According to the Bureau of labor statistics of the U.S. Department of labor, the cost of the average American for 2016 was about 4.2 thousand dollars per month, or about 50.3 per thousand per year (excluding payments to the pension Fund). Of them for food on average spend about $ 600 a month, or about 7.2 thousand per year.
Housing left approximately 1.6 thousand dollars per month (about 19 thousand in the year), clothing and services – about $ 150 per month (about 1.8 thousand per year). Of transportation, Americans spent about $ 750 per month (about 9 thousand per year), for the purchase of machinery and costs of maintaining them – about $ 460 per month (about 5.5 thousand per year).
For health care and payments for medical insurance left at about $ 625 per month, or about 7,5 thousand a year, for all sorts of fun – about $ 250 a month (about 3 thousand per year).