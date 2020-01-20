How things will change the dollar
Over the next weeks it is expected the growth of the dollar against the hryvnia. Comments about this RBC-Ukraine said a senior analyst at Alpari Vadim Iosub.
“The dollar on the interbank market can be traded in a week about 24.5 UAH and the cash dollar in banks can bargain about 24.3/24,6 UAH”, — he said.
As noted by the analyst, the growth rate of the dollar on the interbank market accelerated on Friday after Prime Minister Alexey Goncharuk resignation after the scandal with the leak of the record of the meeting of the government.
“But after dinner, when it became clear that President Vladimir Zelensky has postponed a decision on the resignation, torque is partially restored position,” he said.
Over the past week the dollar against the hryvnia on different segments of the market has changed in different ways. Trailing the official exchange rate declined slightly, while the remaining segments of the currency market, the dollar rose by 0.9 and 1.4%.
So, from Friday to Friday the official rate of dollar established by the NBU, decreased from 24.12 to 24.09 UAH UAH (-0,1%). Demand/supply of the dollar on the interbank market, according to the company “Ukrdealing”, during this same time increased from 23.94/23,96 to 24,26/24,28 (+1,3%/+1,4%).
The average buying/selling rate of cash dollar in banks rose for the week from 23.84/24,18 to 24,10/24,39 (+1,1%/+0,9%). The spread between the average sale and the average purchase decreased from 1.4% to 1.2% due to the faster growth rate of buying compared to selling.