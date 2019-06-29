How to achieve a credit rating of 800 points: 8 steps
Credit rating in the US ranges from 300 to 850 points. A rating from 300 to 579 is considered very low, from 580-669 — the average, from 670 to 739 good, from 740 to 799 is very good, 800 or above — exceptional.
Having exceptional credit rating you can obtain loans on more favorable terms and low interest rates, writes the edition GO Banking Rates.
How to get credit score in 800
Loan 800 points requires a lot of time and good payment history. But there are other things you can do to get a high credit rating.
1. To know the facts
Once you are able to answer the question: “What is a perfect credit rating?”, you can go to the process to achieve it. First, you need to figure out what rating you currently have.
Once a year you can request a free credit report from three leading credit reporting companies in the country: Experian, Equifax, or TransUnion. If you notice there is any problem, it is necessary to proceed immediately to their correction.
2. Create a long credit history
Lenders typically consider borrowers with short credit histories as carrying a higher risk. To reach 800 points, you will need to create and maintain a long credit history, so you have to keep the old account on loans, even if you no longer use them and have no balance on them, do not rush to remove them from your credit account.
3. Pay your bills on time
Payment history is extremely important when it comes to achieving the perfect credit score. Paying bills late, you will reduce your overall credit score. Consider the opportunity to sign up for automatic payments for regular bills.
4. Revise the mode of use of credit cards
30% of your credit rating consists of the utilization of the loan. To calculate it, divide your debt on the card for the total amount of available credit. Well, if the utilization of the loan is not more than 30%, that is, if you have a credit card with a limit of $ 1,000, to maintain the perfect credit rating, you should use no more than $ 300 of this amount. The debt increase may negatively affect your credit rating.
5. Diversify your credit accounts
You can increase your credit rating, diversifying your account. This does not mean that you have to open 10 different credit cards; this means that you must have different types of loans such as a mortgage, car loan, student loan and several credit cards.
6. Reduce costs
One of the ways to get closer to 800 scores credit rating is to create a budget that you can stick to your spending limit the amount you can afford. Although your income does not affect your credit rating, accommodation, tools can enhance your credit rating.
7. Limit your liability
When you become a guarantor, you are risking their credit rating, if the person will not be in time to pay the debt, it may reduce your credit rating, since you are also responsible for this debt. If you need the highest credit rating which you can obtain, it is not necessary to sponsor.
In addition, immediately report lost or stolen credit cards, not to be responsible for the amounts that they steal from criminals.
8. Limit the number of hard queries
When you — or anyone else — requesting a credit report, this is called a query. A soft inquiry, which typically will not affect your credit rating occurs when you:
- Check your credit report.
- Give the potential employer permission to check your credit rating;
- Authorize the financial institution with whom you do business, check out your credit rating.
A hard inquiry, which can affect your credit rating occurs when a company requests a report on your credit rating after you have applied for a mortgage loan or credit card. Try to limit the number of such requests.