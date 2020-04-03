How to apply for unemployment benefits if you lost your job due to coronavirus
The economic consequences of the coronavirus increase the spread of contamination throughout the United States that affect the working lives of many Americans. This writes Fox Business.
A new analysis by Goldman Sachs predicts that this week might be served to 2.25 million applications for unemployment benefits. The head of the Department of labor Eugene Scalia that the number of applications for unemployment benefits for the week will be “big”.
For the week ended March 14, 281, 000 people applied for unemployment benefits since the Federal government and state governments across the country have asked businesses to close, and workers stayed home, trying to limit contact between people.
If you were among the many people who were left without work across the country, here’s what you need to know about applying for unemployment benefits.
The correspondence
To be eligible for unemployment insurance usually requires that people meet certain criteria, as listed on the website of the Department of labor. These criteria include:
- You are unemployed without their fault. In most States, this means that you had to go from her last job due to the lack of available jobs.
- You meet the work requirements and wages. You must comply with the requirements of your state in relation to wages or time worked during an established period of time, called the “base period”. (In most States this is usually the first four of the last five completed calendar quarters prior to filing).
- You meet any other specific criteria established in your state. A program for unemployment are carried out jointly by the Federal government and state governments, so the procedures and criteria may vary. You can view the program in your state here.
How to apply
To apply for insurance indemnity for unemployment, you must apply through the program in your state, which — depending on where you live may require that you apply online, in person or by telephone.
The Department of labor recommends that you contact the program in your state as soon as possible after you become unemployed. Typically, the first inspection takes two to three weeks after application.
To ensure timely processing of your request, ensure that all information provided by you is accurate.
The Department of labor allows States to amend their programs to solve new problems, caused by a coronavirus. This flexibility allows States to pay for the insurance of persons who, for example, quit because of the risk of contact or care for a family member.
Legislators are expected to increase unemployment insurance for those who have lost their jobs due to the impact of coronavirus. The Republican Senator from Utah MITT Romney and the Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham said they both supported the proposal “significantly” increase the amount of compensation for unemployment.
Graham said that the legislators consider that the Federal government “compensated” the sum of unemployment benefits to individuals at the state level, up to 75% of the income for a person earning $80 000 a year.
The government also plans to send checks for $1200 to many Americans as separate forms of assistance.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 7106
[name] => unemployment in the United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => bezrabotitsa-v-ssha
)
unemployment in the United States
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
FacebookVkontakte
bookmark