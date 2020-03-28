How to apply for unemployment benefits in your state: useful contacts

Pandemic coronavirus has hit the US economy, and many companies and businesses had to lay off employees, trying to stay afloat, reminiscent of Fox Business.

Layoffs have forced millions of Americans to file a record number of applications for unemployment benefits for the penultimate week of March, according the labor Department, did 3.28 million residents of the United States.

The previous record for applications for unemployment benefits was installed in 1982 amounted to only 695 000.

March 27, Congress and the President of the United States Donald trump has passed a bill at $ 2.2 trillion, which included assistance to affected companies, benefits in the amount of $ 1,200 for individuals, money on hospitals, financial help for small business and a significant extension of unemployment benefits.

According to the Law on aid and economic security in connection with the coronavirus (CARES) facilitates the right to receive benefits to people who lost their jobs because of the pandemic coronavirus.

Nonprofit organization AARP reported that workers who were fired without pay, will also be eligible for benefits.

However, some people are eligible to apply for unemployment benefits, you may not know what to do or who to contact.

Since unemployment benefits vary from state to state, March 26 AARP published a report that lists all the contact information needed to apply for unemployment benefits in all 50 States.

According to the nonprofit organization, most States require that people are treated through the Department of labor or state Agency for unemployment benefits in the state where they worked, and not necessarily where they live.

The advice that you need to remember: find out your employer’s address, and the dates when you worked for him, said in AARP.

To find out how to apply for unemployment benefits in your state, review the websites and use the phone numbers for calls in all 50 States and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. virgin Islands.

Alabama

https://labor.alabama.gov/unemployment.aspx

866-234-5382

Alaska

https://labor.alaska.gov/unemployment/

Anchorage: 907-269-4700

Juneau: 907-465-5552

Fairbanks: 907-451-2871

AZ

https://des.az.gov/services/employment/unemployment-individual/apply-ui-benefits

602-542-5954

Arkansas

https://www.benefits.gov/benefit/1689

855-225-4440

CA

https://www.edd.ca.gov/unemployment/

800-300-5616

Colorado

https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdle/file-claim

303-318-9000

Connecticut

http://www.ctdol.state.ct.us/UI-online/index.htm

Phone support is not available.

Delaware

https://ui.delawareworks.com/

New Castle: 302-761-6576

Kent and Sussex: 800-794-3032

FL

https://connect.myflorida.com/Claimant/Core/Login.ASPX

800-204-2418

GA

https://www.dol.state.ga.us/fileaclaim/

Contact local offices of the Department of labor: https://dol.georgia.gov/locations

Hawaii

https://huiclaims.hawaii.gov/#/

Contact local authorities for the benefits: http://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/contact/

Idaho

https://www2.labor.idaho.gov/ClaimantPortal/Login

208-332-8942

Il

https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/aboutides/Pages/10%20Things%20You%20Should%20Know.aspx

800-244-5631

Indiana

https://www.in.gov/dwd/2362.htm

800-457-8283

Iowa

https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/file-claim-unemployment-insurance-benefits

866-239-0843

Kansas

https://www.getkansasbenefits.gov/BenefitsStartMenu.aspx

Contact local offices of the Department of labor: https://www.dol.ks.gov/contact-kdol

Kentucky

https://uiclaims.des.ky.gov/ebenefit/eben.htm

Contacts of regional centres for career: https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/Locations.aspx

Louisiana

https://www.louisianaworks.net/hire/vosnet/registration/ind/uiclaim.aspx?enc=j8p6n2RTDew2IirIcHorMg==

Phone: 866-783-5567 (Monday-Friday from 8:00 to 17:00). Call depending on the number of your SSN:

  • SSN ends in 0000-2499: Monday
  • SSNs ends 2500-4999: Tuesday
  • SSNs 5000-7499 ends on: Wednesday
  • SSNs ends 7500-9999: Thursday
  • On Friday you can call everyone

Man

https://reemployme.maine.gov/accessme/faces/login/login.xhtml

800-593-7660 TTY Maine Relay: 711

Maryland

http://www.labor.maryland.gov/employment/unemployment.shtml

The contacts of local offices benefits: https://dbm.maryland.gov/employees/Pages/DisApplyforUnemploymentBenefits.aspx

Massachusetts

https://uionline.detma.org/Claimant/Core/Login.ASPX

617-626-6338

Michigan

https://miwam.unemployment.state.mi.us/ClmMiWAM/_/

866-500-0017

Mn

https://www.uimn.org/applicants/index.jsp

Minneapolis/St. Paul and surrounding area: 651-296-3644

Big Minnesota: 877-898-9090

TTY: 866-814-1252

Mississippi

https://accessms.mdes.ms.gov/accessms/faces/login/login.xhtml

601-855-3133 or 888-844-3577

Missouri

https://uinteract.labor.mo.gov/benefits/home.do

Toll free: 800-320-2519

Jefferson City: 573-751-9040

Kansas City: 816-889-3101

Springfield: 417-895-6851

St. Louis: 314-340-4950

TDD/TTY: 800-735-2966 Relay Missouri: 711

Montana

https://montanaworks.gov/Job-Seeker-UI-Claimant

406-444-2545

Ne

https://neworks.nebraska.gov/vosnet/unemployment.aspx?pu=1&plang=E

Contacts of regional centres: https://dol.nebraska.gov/Home/AboutUs

TDD: TTY 800-833-7352 402-471-0016

Nevada

https://secure.ui.nv.gov/oaam_server/oamLoginPage.jsp

Northern Nevada: 775-684-0350

Southern Nevada: 702-486-0350

Rural areas and callers outside of the state: 888-890-8211

New Hampshire

https://wfc.nhes.nh.gov/auth/sso/login?execution=e4s1

Contacts of regional centres: https://www.nhes.nh.gov/locations/index.htm

New Jersey

https://myunemployment.nj.gov/

Northern New Jersey: 201-601-4100

Central New Jersey: 732-761-2020

Southern New Jersey: 856-507-2340

Subscribers outside of the state: 888-795-6672 (You must call from the phone with an area code out of state)

New Jersey relay: 711

New Mexico

https://www.dws.state.nm.us/en-us/Unemployment

877-664-6984

New York

https://applications.labor.ny.gov/IndividualReg/

888-783-1370

TTY/TDD: 800-662-1220; ask the operator to connect the call Center applications (Telephone Claims Center) number 888-783-1370.

North Carolina

https://fed.des.nc.gov/ofis/citizen/pages/public/SelfRegStart.aspx

888-737-0259

North Dakota

https://apps.nd.gov/jsnd/uiiaclaims/login.htm

701-328-4995

Ohio

https://unemployment.cmt.ohio.gov/cmtview/

877-644-6562 TTY: 614-387-8408

Oklahoma

https://unemployment.state.ok.us/

405-525-1500 (Oklahoma City)

800-555-1554 (outside Oklahoma city)

TTY/TDD: 866-284-6695

Oregon

https://secure.emp.state.or.us/ocs4/index.cfm

800-237-3710 (only within state)

503-947-1394 (direct call)

Fax: 503-947-1472

TTY: 771

PA

https://www.paclaims.pa.gov/UCEN/Welcome.asp

888-313-7284

Videophone for speakers of American sign language: 717-704-8474

Puerto Rico

https://www.trabajo.pr.gov/desempleo_en_linea.asp

787-754-5353

Rhode Island

http://www.dlt.ri.gov/ui/

401-243-9100

Subscribers outside the state: 866-557-0001

TTY via RI relay 711

South Carolina

https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/apply-for-benefits

Subscribers within the state: 866-831-1724

Subscribers outside the state: 800-529-8339

South Dakota

https://apps.sd.gov/LD00General/default.aspx

605-626-3179

For people with impaired speech and hearing: 800-877-1113

Tn

https://www.jobs4tn.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx

844-224-5818

Texas

https://www.twc.texas.gov/jobseekers/unemployment-benefits-services

800-558-8321

Us virgin Islands

Unemployment Insurance

Sainte-Croix: 340-773-1440

Other Islands: 340-776-3700

Utah

https://jobs.utah.gov/ui/home/initialclaims

Contacts of regional centres: https://jobs.utah.gov/ui/jobseeker/contactus.html

Vermont

https://vermont.force.com/DOLClaim/s/

877-214-3330 or 888-807-7072

VA

http://www.vec.virginia.gov/unemployed

866-832-2363

Washington

https://secure.esd.wa.gov/home/

800-318-6022

Washington, D.C.

https://does.dcnetworks.org/initialclaims/

202-698-7550

West Virginia

https://uc.workforcewv.org/consumer/

800-252-JOBS (5627)

Wisconsin

https://my.unemployment.wisconsin.gov/Claimant/Account/TermsAndConditions

414-435-7069 or free call 844-910-3661

Wyoming

https://wyui.wyo.gov/benefits/home.do

Subscribers within the state: 307-473-3789

Subscribers outside the state: 866-729-7799

