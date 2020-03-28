How to apply for unemployment benefits in your state: useful contacts
Pandemic coronavirus has hit the US economy, and many companies and businesses had to lay off employees, trying to stay afloat, reminiscent of Fox Business.
Layoffs have forced millions of Americans to file a record number of applications for unemployment benefits for the penultimate week of March, according the labor Department, did 3.28 million residents of the United States.
The previous record for applications for unemployment benefits was installed in 1982 amounted to only 695 000.
March 27, Congress and the President of the United States Donald trump has passed a bill at $ 2.2 trillion, which included assistance to affected companies, benefits in the amount of $ 1,200 for individuals, money on hospitals, financial help for small business and a significant extension of unemployment benefits.
According to the Law on aid and economic security in connection with the coronavirus (CARES) facilitates the right to receive benefits to people who lost their jobs because of the pandemic coronavirus.
Nonprofit organization AARP reported that workers who were fired without pay, will also be eligible for benefits.
However, some people are eligible to apply for unemployment benefits, you may not know what to do or who to contact.
Since unemployment benefits vary from state to state, March 26 AARP published a report that lists all the contact information needed to apply for unemployment benefits in all 50 States.
According to the nonprofit organization, most States require that people are treated through the Department of labor or state Agency for unemployment benefits in the state where they worked, and not necessarily where they live.
The advice that you need to remember: find out your employer’s address, and the dates when you worked for him, said in AARP.
To find out how to apply for unemployment benefits in your state, review the websites and use the phone numbers for calls in all 50 States and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. virgin Islands.
Alabama
https://labor.alabama.gov/unemployment.aspx
866-234-5382
Alaska
https://labor.alaska.gov/unemployment/
Anchorage: 907-269-4700
Juneau: 907-465-5552
Fairbanks: 907-451-2871
AZ
https://des.az.gov/services/employment/unemployment-individual/apply-ui-benefits
602-542-5954
Arkansas
https://www.benefits.gov/benefit/1689
855-225-4440
CA
https://www.edd.ca.gov/unemployment/
800-300-5616
Colorado
https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdle/file-claim
303-318-9000
Connecticut
http://www.ctdol.state.ct.us/UI-online/index.htm
Phone support is not available.
Delaware
https://ui.delawareworks.com/
New Castle: 302-761-6576
Kent and Sussex: 800-794-3032
FL
https://connect.myflorida.com/Claimant/Core/Login.ASPX
800-204-2418
GA
https://www.dol.state.ga.us/fileaclaim/
Contact local offices of the Department of labor: https://dol.georgia.gov/locations
Hawaii
https://huiclaims.hawaii.gov/#/
Contact local authorities for the benefits: http://labor.hawaii.gov/ui/contact/
Idaho
https://www2.labor.idaho.gov/ClaimantPortal/Login
208-332-8942
Il
https://www2.illinois.gov/ides/aboutides/Pages/10%20Things%20You%20Should%20Know.aspx
800-244-5631
Indiana
https://www.in.gov/dwd/2362.htm
800-457-8283
Iowa
https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/file-claim-unemployment-insurance-benefits
866-239-0843
Kansas
https://www.getkansasbenefits.gov/BenefitsStartMenu.aspx
Contact local offices of the Department of labor: https://www.dol.ks.gov/contact-kdol
Kentucky
https://uiclaims.des.ky.gov/ebenefit/eben.htm
Contacts of regional centres for career: https://kcc.ky.gov/Pages/Locations.aspx
Louisiana
https://www.louisianaworks.net/hire/vosnet/registration/ind/uiclaim.aspx?enc=j8p6n2RTDew2IirIcHorMg==
Phone: 866-783-5567 (Monday-Friday from 8:00 to 17:00). Call depending on the number of your SSN:
- SSN ends in 0000-2499: Monday
- SSNs ends 2500-4999: Tuesday
- SSNs 5000-7499 ends on: Wednesday
- SSNs ends 7500-9999: Thursday
- On Friday you can call everyone
Man
https://reemployme.maine.gov/accessme/faces/login/login.xhtml
800-593-7660 TTY Maine Relay: 711
Maryland
http://www.labor.maryland.gov/employment/unemployment.shtml
The contacts of local offices benefits: https://dbm.maryland.gov/employees/Pages/DisApplyforUnemploymentBenefits.aspx
Massachusetts
https://uionline.detma.org/Claimant/Core/Login.ASPX
617-626-6338
Michigan
https://miwam.unemployment.state.mi.us/ClmMiWAM/_/
866-500-0017
Mn
https://www.uimn.org/applicants/index.jsp
Minneapolis/St. Paul and surrounding area: 651-296-3644
Big Minnesota: 877-898-9090
TTY: 866-814-1252
Mississippi
https://accessms.mdes.ms.gov/accessms/faces/login/login.xhtml
601-855-3133 or 888-844-3577
Missouri
https://uinteract.labor.mo.gov/benefits/home.do
Toll free: 800-320-2519
Jefferson City: 573-751-9040
Kansas City: 816-889-3101
Springfield: 417-895-6851
St. Louis: 314-340-4950
TDD/TTY: 800-735-2966 Relay Missouri: 711
Montana
https://montanaworks.gov/Job-Seeker-UI-Claimant
406-444-2545
Ne
https://neworks.nebraska.gov/vosnet/unemployment.aspx?pu=1&plang=E
Contacts of regional centres: https://dol.nebraska.gov/Home/AboutUs
TDD: TTY 800-833-7352 402-471-0016
Nevada
https://secure.ui.nv.gov/oaam_server/oamLoginPage.jsp
Northern Nevada: 775-684-0350
Southern Nevada: 702-486-0350
Rural areas and callers outside of the state: 888-890-8211
New Hampshire
https://wfc.nhes.nh.gov/auth/sso/login?execution=e4s1
Contacts of regional centres: https://www.nhes.nh.gov/locations/index.htm
New Jersey
https://myunemployment.nj.gov/
Northern New Jersey: 201-601-4100
Central New Jersey: 732-761-2020
Southern New Jersey: 856-507-2340
Subscribers outside of the state: 888-795-6672 (You must call from the phone with an area code out of state)
New Jersey relay: 711
New Mexico
https://www.dws.state.nm.us/en-us/Unemployment
877-664-6984
New York
https://applications.labor.ny.gov/IndividualReg/
888-783-1370
TTY/TDD: 800-662-1220; ask the operator to connect the call Center applications (Telephone Claims Center) number 888-783-1370.
North Carolina
https://fed.des.nc.gov/ofis/citizen/pages/public/SelfRegStart.aspx
888-737-0259
North Dakota
https://apps.nd.gov/jsnd/uiiaclaims/login.htm
701-328-4995
Ohio
https://unemployment.cmt.ohio.gov/cmtview/
877-644-6562 TTY: 614-387-8408
Oklahoma
https://unemployment.state.ok.us/
405-525-1500 (Oklahoma City)
800-555-1554 (outside Oklahoma city)
TTY/TDD: 866-284-6695
Oregon
https://secure.emp.state.or.us/ocs4/index.cfm
800-237-3710 (only within state)
503-947-1394 (direct call)
Fax: 503-947-1472
TTY: 771
PA
https://www.paclaims.pa.gov/UCEN/Welcome.asp
888-313-7284
Videophone for speakers of American sign language: 717-704-8474
Puerto Rico
https://www.trabajo.pr.gov/desempleo_en_linea.asp
787-754-5353
Rhode Island
http://www.dlt.ri.gov/ui/
401-243-9100
Subscribers outside the state: 866-557-0001
TTY via RI relay 711
South Carolina
https://dew.sc.gov/individuals/apply-for-benefits
Subscribers within the state: 866-831-1724
Subscribers outside the state: 800-529-8339
South Dakota
https://apps.sd.gov/LD00General/default.aspx
605-626-3179
For people with impaired speech and hearing: 800-877-1113
Tn
https://www.jobs4tn.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx
844-224-5818
Texas
https://www.twc.texas.gov/jobseekers/unemployment-benefits-services
800-558-8321
Us virgin Islands
Sainte-Croix: 340-773-1440
Other Islands: 340-776-3700
Utah
https://jobs.utah.gov/ui/home/initialclaims
Contacts of regional centres: https://jobs.utah.gov/ui/jobseeker/contactus.html
Vermont
https://vermont.force.com/DOLClaim/s/
877-214-3330 or 888-807-7072
VA
http://www.vec.virginia.gov/unemployed
866-832-2363
Washington
https://secure.esd.wa.gov/home/
800-318-6022
Washington, D.C.
https://does.dcnetworks.org/initialclaims/
202-698-7550
West Virginia
https://uc.workforcewv.org/consumer/
800-252-JOBS (5627)
Wisconsin
https://my.unemployment.wisconsin.gov/Claimant/Account/TermsAndConditions
414-435-7069 or free call 844-910-3661
Wyoming
https://wyui.wyo.gov/benefits/home.do
Subscribers within the state: 307-473-3789
Subscribers outside the state: 866-729-7799
bookmark