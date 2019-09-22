How to apply for US citizenship and a green card online
In the United States, immigrants applying for us citizenship or replace the temporary green card to permanent, can now apply online using the new tools available on the home page, Service, citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS).
The first step is to create a personal account with USCIS by going to https://myaccount.uscis.dhs.gov and using the e-mail address.
“Filing online is helping applicants and petitioners to increase the efficiency of the process, — said the representative of the USCIS. — It simplifies the process of adjudication, USCIS facilitating file sharing with interagency partners, communication with applicants and petitioners, more efficient responses to requests for evidence and decision-making.”
Form
Currently, for filing online are available in the following forms:
▪ I-90, Application for replacement of permanent resident cards
▪ N-336, Request for hearing on decision on naturalization.
▪ N-400, Application for naturalization
▪ N-565, Application for replacement of naturalisation / citizenship
▪ N-600, Application for grant of citizenship
▪ N-600K, Application for citizenship and issuance of certificate under section 322
▪ G-28, Notice of entry as attorney or accredited representative
Advantages
USCIS lists the following advantages for the online applications for the immigration procedure:
▪ Account online provides immigrants with a convenient and secure way to send your application and check the status of their applications or applications in the decision-making process.
▪ This simplifies the method of payment of required fees.
▪ Electronic archive USCIS is compatible with mobile phones and tablets, so immigrants can use these devices to access their accounts.
▪ Applicants can update their personal information online.
▪ In one operation immigrants can apply, upload supporting documents and pay the required fees.
▪ Candidates can access all their information in real time and to view a complete history of your interactions with USCIS.
▪ Electronic application form is easy to use because it integrates all the related issues on one screen. Ask only those questions which are required according to information provided by the applicant.
The electronic system also displays online alerts to help applicants provide the necessary information. According to the immigration Agency, his goal is to reduce the number of rejected applications and requests for additional documents or evidence.
How to submit immigration forms online
If you are applying online, you must perform the following steps:
▪ To create an online account
▪ To begin to fill in the questionnaires
▪ Upload documents or evidence supporting your application
▪ Print and copy your PDF files
▪ To sign the form electronically (electronic signature)
▪ Pay the required fee
▪ Verify the account to get the date you submit your fingerprints and conduct the necessary verification data and security checks
▪ Respond to requests for supporting evidence
▪ Check the status of applications
▪ Wait for the decision of USCIS.
For more information about applying online visit this link USCIS .