How to attract good luck in November 2019: plots and signs
Everyone without doubt wants to be happy and successful. To attract Fortune and to make life more beautiful is quite real, even if the gloomy November, and feeling grey.
Of course, to attract luck in the doldrums — it is not only difficult, but also difficult. So if everything in life doesn’t add up, start Nov better not with rituals for good luck, and study problems. This is one of the laws of the Universe: to obtain something new, you need to free the space from old. Deciding to buy a new Desk, the first thing we think to do with your discarded. In the same way must deal with the accumulated negativity, so it does not spoil the fall 2019.
Having dealt with the negativity, you can go to attract success. Let’s make this November a happy and prosperous together!
Conspiracy for good luck in November
To attract good Luck in November the days can the harvest. It is necessary to prepare a dish using berries, fruits or vegetables that have been grown with your own hands. You can cook from the harvest that was shared with you relatives or friends; the relationship with them was good, because the bad intentions could hinder the case. Store-bought products such a conspiracy will not work, too: you need the energy of love and care. So, when the dish is almost ready, over it say: the food I have prepared, and my Affairs are going well. Important: you must use the harvest of 2019, fresh and loaded with natural forces.
Another good fall plot that you can recall in November. We need to wait for this weather, when the leaves are already fallen down, and began the first snow, but winter is coming. Be sure to read the plot of the house in warmth and comfort at the window under the snow weather: autumn — leaves-fall winter — snow, I — in the house a full bowl, to live Yes to rejoice. Then try to do pleasant troubles.
Happy signs of November
November 9 — feast of St. Paraskeva. According to accept, in the night from 9 to 10 November to give the vow in any case and execute it (e.g., something to finish, to finish, to repair). Then Paraskeva will help in the execution of the plan and will protect loved ones from ailments.
November 12 — Sinichkin day. The holiday originates from the veneration of Saint zenobius of Synecdoche. This day is connected with unusual and good luck. To attract good luck, you need to attend to the bird feeder. You need to feed them all winter, not throwing bird houses unattended, and then fortune and prosperity will not pass and the home of generous hosts.
November 14 — Autumn Kuzminki. The girls had decided to ask for marriage. In many areas, arranged evening meetings with young people. To accept, this day is good to attract romance luck. To remember local traditions and in 2019, for example, gathered a pleasant company of friends and girlfriends.