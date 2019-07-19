How to avoid a dangerous intestinal infections
Dr. Komorowski spoke about the five main rules of cooking, eating and storage of food products. These simple tips will help you and your household to avoid a dangerous intestinal infections.
According to Yevgeny Komarovsky, it is very important to carefully monitor hand hygiene, handling of food, storage conditions, etc.
Rule # 1. Wash your hands before eating
Before you take the food and eat them, it is necessary to wash hands. Especially if you visit the market and the concern there is raw foods for example meat.
Rule # 2. Podavaite products thorough cooking.
Food should be properly cooked. Avoid raw seafood, rare meat, especially poultry.
Rule # 3. Separate raw from cooked
Raw foods should not come into contact with ready, because they can transmit harmful microorganisms. This is especially true of raw eggs and dishes from them – a homemade mayonnaise, a variety of mousses, etc.
Rule # 4. Store products at safe temperature
You should not store food at room temperature, as they very quickly breed bacteria. Ready meals need to be kept hot, chilled or frozen.
Rule # 5. Use safe water and safe food products.
All fruits and vegetables should be cleaned before use. And water is better to use bottled if the water there is doubt, it is better to boil.