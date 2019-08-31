How to avoid a heart attack in the heat, explained doctors
At a time when most people enjoys warm summer days, many cores this period is alarming. The fact that it is in the summer months more likely to have heart attacks in people with heart failure. Provoking moments that can lead to heart attack, in addition to high temperature are often “mandatory” visit to the garden and weeding beds in any weather, visiting the markets, shops in the most dangerous time of the day (from 11 to 17 hours), etc. in order For you do not had a heart attack during the heat — listen to the advice of experts.
1. Do not overload the body with physical activity
If you can’t do without your favorite garden beds, choose a time when the sun is less active. The best time is early morning, and after 17 hours. During operation often unbend, let’s relax the head and spine.
2. To drink more clean water
During the heat our body loses up to 6 liters of fluid that goes along with the sweat. In order not to lose the reserves of potassium and magnesium (elements essential for normal functioning of the heart) — drink water.
3. Avoid sharp difference of temperatures
This advice is relevant for fans to dive into the cold water. If your body is overheated, during immersion in cold water can occur spasm of the vessels, which will lead to the development of heart attack or angina.
4. Traffic
Naturally, in the peak of the heat it is better not to sit behind the wheel, but if there is such a need, then at least choose a route where fewer machines. Standing in traffic under the scorching rays of the sun can provoke not only heat shock, but also a poisoning with exhaust gases, lack of oxygen to the body.
5. Reasonable food intake
With overeating there is a rush of blood to the vessels of the digestive system, which reduces the blood flow to the heart. Therefore, in the presence of cardiovascular diseases, try to eat little by little. And in the summer still should not be abused meat, smoked meat, better give preference to vegetables and fruits.
6. Alcohol
It is not recommended to drink alcohol, people with heart disease, especially in the hot season. If is to be a Banquet, it is better that he was held in the evening. And remember on compliance measures.
7. Need to know the symptoms of a heart attack
If you are at risk for heart disease, you must keep firmly in mind, what changes in condition, can cause an attack.
— headache;
— dizziness;
— fainting;
— numbness of the extremities;
— pain in the left side of the chest, radiating to left arm or left shoulder blade;
— slurring of speech, double vision, fear of death.
In all these cases, it was necessary to call an ambulance. In addition, there are atypical signs of heart attack: pain in the stomach, cough, etc. do Not risk, call for help.