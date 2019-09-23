How to avoid autumn depression: tips for Zodiac Signs
Periodically every person suffers from spleen, and in the fall its power is particularly strong. To get rid of the sad thoughts and to find the strength for an active life will help the advice of astrologers.
Autumn depression may be surprised, to deprive of strength and joy. Astrologers recommend all of the Zodiac Signs to read the tips that can help you to remove any obstacles to prosperity and avoid autumn Blues.
Aries
Cheerful and active Aries rarely MOPE around, because they simply do not have time for idle pastime. All that is required for them to maintain a positive attitude, to continue with the planned business and to enjoy life in all its manifestations. Take a walk in the Park, admire the colourful nature, lie in a pile of leaves and even Hiking — all this will help the rams to feed his own strength and not to succumb to depression.
Taurus
You can break the journey, albeit short, to change the image, and purchase a few cozy and bright warm autumn things. Also Calves to cope with the longing for the departing flight will help art therapy. Through this lesson, you will easier to recover and to Wake up the dormant until then ability.
Gemini
Gemini astrologers recommend to deal with the restoration of inner harmony and bringing order to the thoughts. To cope with the autumn Blues will help them desire to change for the better and struggle with personal shortcomings. The representatives of this constellation are difficult to tolerate solitude, so they should often go on walks with friends to and vivacity to make up for the lack of communication.
Cancer
Cancers outsmart autumn depression will help employment. Planning takes thought and will not allow sadness to take over consciousness. Plans can address not only the work and personal life, but also of the home. The works of the designers and the shopping will be the perfect distraction during which Cancers will be able to find the best option home design and make it a reality this fall.
Leo
Lions to escape from the sadness does not make sense, because the representatives of this constellation simply will not be distracted by such trifles. Their mission is to support those who as time has captured the melancholy, despondency and spleen. For spiritual conversations, work and recreation time will fly by and it is time to decorate the Christmas tree for new year holidays.
Virgin
Virgins to distract from sadness helps the active work. Astrologers recommend they remember grandiose plans and goals that have not yet been achieved. Hard work is your free time, leaving a depression not a chance. Virgos who do not have time to go on vacation in summer, you can give up and go to a warmer climate or to a ski resort to spend time with benefit and to return charged with vivacity and positive.
Libra
Weights in autumn are unlikely to bring negative emotions. The representatives of this constellation used to find the harmony in everything and to rejoice even in the little things. Libra will be able to take great pictures in good weather, and a rainy evening to devote time favorite book and movie, reading and viewing which was postponed indefinitely.
Scorpio
Early fall is a great time for vacation. Scorpio astrologers recommend to go on vacation to enjoy the velvet season in the remote seaside resorts. Those who are unable to arrange a long break, you should pay attention to household chores, direct your energy to the repair or relocation. Creating comfort in your own home will be an excellent prevention of depression.
Sagittarius
Sagittarius will benefit a short period devoted to the bright sadness. To unwind after that will help of meeting with true friends who know the ways to cheer the representatives of this constellation. In autumn, the Archers will be able to enjoy the romance for date night at nature and admiring the shooting stars with your loved one.
Capricorn
Capricorns will hardly find a free moment to be sad, but autumn is insidious and can be captured in other ways. Capricorn unsettle maybe a common cold, and then longing for summer and will add anger and apathy because of the inability actively to work. In early autumn the representatives of this constellation should pay attention to strengthen the immune system, to safely pass the season of diseases.
Aquarius
Aquarius avoid the autumn spleen can help preparing for different events. The birthday of a friend or relative, thinking through new year’s image, the search for new ideas and their implementation will bring positive emotions. New ideas should not remain unrealized, because autumn is a time of success, and therefore, the Aquarius will be able to succeed and avoid bad mood.
Fish
Sensitive Fish hard in the autumn, as sad thoughts come to mind, making it difficult to concentrate at work and positive. Fish, according to astrologers, will save a full immersion in a new project. Optional is the new deal at work: Pisces can find fascinating Hobbies, sports, transform your appearance. All this will help to cope with a bad mood even in the cloudy and cold autumn evening.