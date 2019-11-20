How to avoid becoming a victim of fraud in the United States and abroad: the Consular service tips
U.S. citizens may become victims of fraud at home or abroad. There are many different types of fraud, but they all have a common goal: monetary benefit for the speculators. Principal financial fraud and ways to protect themselves from them published on the official website of Consular service of the United States.
Love scams
The person you’ve met in person quickly begins to offer you a friendship, relationship and/or marriage.
Be skeptical if the person asks for money to pay for hospital bills, visa fees, or legal fees, and/or, it seems that he has a lot of unexpected problems abroad.
More details the signs of love for the fraud described in the infographic on the website Travel.state.gov.
Fraud elderly relatives/family members
People associated with grandparents or other relatives, pretending to be a grandchild, niece, nephew or another family member, who need the money right now.
The scammer usually asks the person he contacted, to keep it a secret.
Immediately and directly contact the family member who is allegedly in need of money, to check the situation.
Fraud drug trafficking
The fraudster contacted by telephone or email and offers work abroad, the opportunity to do charity work or asks someone to move the documents/items for him.
These scams often start out as a romantic relationship.
Usually, the scammer offers to pay all travel expenses and offers free Luggage and/or asks the person to stay in a third country in order to take something. In baggage/object (s) will be drugs, and the victim can be arrested at the destination.
Be careful if someone asks you to move something to another country, inform the airlines and border control authorities before you travel.
Lottery scams
The contractor promises a significant cash prize, but not before the recipient has to pay taxes and other fees to win a foreign lottery.
If you have not purchased a lottery ticket in the country in question, it is unlikely that you will be able to win a prize.
Fraud US citizens abroad
Fraud in Turkey (wallet/money):
An unsuspecting hiker sees a wallet or a wad of cash. The fraudster picks it up and asks whether it belongs to this tourist, showing the stack of currency, and trying to get the tourist to touch it. Another person comes and claims that the wallet belongs to him, and then accuses the tourist of trying to steal it. Then two swindlers or threaten to call the police if you don’t pay them, so they are not attracted law enforcement officers, or asked to see the purse/cash tourist to prove that he / she didn’t steal them. When a tourist gets their money, they grab them and run.
Fraud in the restaurant/bar/teahouse:
A young “English student” or an attractive woman offers to show the tourist the city and then invites him/her to enjoy food or drinks at the nearest institution. The visitor is often seated in a poorly lit back room and given a menu with small print. Sometimes drinks the visitor can be filled with drugs to deterioration of vision and/or sobriety of thought. When the check comes, the owner walks away, and the school sends the bouncers to force the visitor to pay an exorbitant bill before you leave the room or become the victim of an attack.
Fraud with the sale of the Mat/Arthouse product
The young “student art” comes to tourists (often at major tourist sites) and asks if he likes it/her artwork created by local students. The student invites the visitor to see the artwork in the Studio or the gallery, pours tea and provides treats, showing art objects. The student then demands that the tourist bought the artwork and compensated for their warm hospitality. The same Scam used by sellers of mats in many countries.
Fraud at the airport/to”Watch your bag”
The friendly stranger asks the person to look after his bag or purse. The man goes away and returns with a policeman or someone posing as a representative of the authority. The bag may contain drugs or other illegal items. Then, the criminals extort money or other value, to avoid trouble with the police.
Card games/”Sharps”
Scammers are throwing a game on the crowded sidewalks in tourist areas. They use three containers (or cups) with a small ball underneath them. They will move and then stop, asking the audience to bet on the Cup under which the ball is. Their accomplices in the audience to correctly guess the first few times, and then they allow you to play tourists. They allow tourists to win and make higher stakes while the rogue can slip the ball into another Cup, and the tourist will lose money — sometimes hundreds of dollars. In Russian this game is called “thimbles” and scammers — “sharps” (approx. ForumDaily).
Tips for fraud protection:
- Never send money to anyone abroad, if you’ve met in person, especially if you’ve only spoken to online.
- Do not divulge personal information over the phone or online — even on social networks.
- Direct the man who claims that he is a U.S. citizen in distress overseas, the nearest us Embassy or Consulate.
- Contact the support Service of foreign citizens on the phone 888-407-4747, if a person claims to be a citizen of the United States abroad and said that the nearest Embassy or Consulate will not help.
- If you are sure that the money it costs to send, think about how to do this in the framework of the OCS Trust, U.S. Department of State, which requires the recipient to show identification with a photo to get money. Contact the Embassy or nearest U.S. Consulate for further information.
- A complaint with the Federal trade Commission and FBI ic3.gov if you are a victim of fraud.
- Report the fraud affecting the elderly, the hotline in the U.S. Senate over the phone 1-855-303-9470 and read the 10 most common methods of fraud with older people in the U.S. Consular service.
- Before traveling abroad, please examine the destination.
- Rest assured that if something seems too good to be true, usually is.