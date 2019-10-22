How to avoid becoming a victim of fraud on Amazon: 13 tips
Not all Amazon sellers are trustworthy buyers. The publication Reader’s Digest has compiled a list of the necessary steps to protect yourself from unscrupulous sellers.
Beware of shady sellers on Amazon
Amazon has existed for over two decades, and, as we all know, it has become the largest online retailer. But a recent study by Amazon showed that you see to is not always feasible.
Not all Amazon sellers are honest, and not all purchased products conform to the description, can be quite dangerous and prohibited.
The study showed that more than half of the goods do not meet the description or quality.
Start with a seller rating
People who have dealt with the seller, often want to share their experiences, especially if this experience is very positive or very negative. Here’s why you should check the feedback on the seller before buying the product. “If in the last 30 days had a positive result at least 90%, find another,” says Josh Kreutzer, CEO of Channel Bakers, the first advertising Agency based on Amazon.
Please note on the product page
“Name-brand nonsense — a typical feature of large Chinese trading companies,” says Rachel Johnson Greer, founder and principal consultant at Cascadia Seller Solutions, marketing Agency, e-Commerce, focused on the growth of brands through Amazon.
“Stywvoe” is a set of letters, arranged thus to get a trademark through the USPTO, because Amazon requires that brands were legally registered.” All this suggests that the company is selling fraudulent or defective products outside the United States.
Check the quality of the images
When inspecting the page, please pay attention to the quality of the photos. “A good salesperson will have access to the products that he sells, so he should have plenty of high-quality images,” says Jared Scott, an expert in Effective Amazon Spend. To analyze the quality of the photos used by the seller, Scott advises you hover your mouse cursor over the image and see whether it is possible to increase it. “Pictures with higher resolution will allow you to assess the quality of the product, he explains. — Amazon sellers that use a single image with low resolution for their goods, likely use of illegal photos and low-quality goods.”
Read reviews
Sounds simple enough, right? But when people are enthusiastic about the product or already know that you want to buy, they don’t have to worry about this step. This is a mistake, because section product reviews has much to tell you, especially when it comes to inexperienced sellers. Too few reviews may indicate a newly released product or a seller who did not have time to build a reputation on Amazon. Bad reviews — a sure sign to stay away from this seller. “Reading the reviews of other customers, you can get an idea about the seller, says Kreutzer. For example, if several people claim that they never received the item, it will be a sign that the seller may be unreliable.”
Check the date of writing reviews
Good reviews don’t necessarily mean that you found a good seller. If almost all the positive reviews on this product appear for several days or weeks in a row, it can be a sign that the product comes parties. These reviews concern the quality of the consignment.
Make sure the reviews correspond to the actual product
Make sure that the product that is mentioned in the reviews is the same product that you buy. “Shopping can change the products they sell, but keep the same page, explains Heather Lovett, Director of public relations Deal News. — Maybe they sold a pack of crayons on the cheap and got a ton of five star reviews, but then they changed the product on the plastic helicopter that breaks on first use”. Most reviewers leave their feedback on the quality of the product, so a quick glance will be enough to assess the situation.
Check the reviews for authenticity
Watch out for fake reviews. “The review system Amazon easy to fool using the fake, artificial and managed reviews, says Derek Hales, editor of the Modern Castle. Signs of a fake review might be those that use only one or two words, such as “Fantastic!” Or “Great product!”. You can also click on a reviewer’s profile to see what story his reviews.
Be careful whether the seller is an agent or manufacturer
“When possible, buy the product directly from the brand or manufacturer of the product, and not from a random seller, says Lauren Richter, founder and CEO BlueBiology. Otherwise you risk to buy counterfeit products or products that are not covered by the warranty”.
Pay attention to the delivery time
Most members of Amazon Prime used that the purchased goods are delivered within a day or two. But from time to time are salespeople who do not perform such a delivery. “Often there are sellers with a delivery time of three to four weeks, explains Susan Harris, owner of Rooted Mama Health. — This incredibly long and usually means that the seller sends the goods directly from the warehouse in China. It is common practice, but as a rule, products there not very good.”
Please note if the product or seller approval Amazon
“When it comes to regular shopping sites such as Amazon, search for sellers that have a seal of approval, says Brandon Kovach, the founder of Kovach Companies Inc. — If the seller offers or one-day Prime shipping, then you know that it is a recognised partner in the market, and they have been tested”. Checking out the reviews and working with reliable sellers Amazon, you minimize the risk of fraud.
Check the FAQs
As a rule, these questions and answers can be found on the tab “reviews”. Look for a large number asked questions and useful answers from satisfied buyers and sellers themselves. If you have a lot of positive reviews, but the product only asked one question, it is at least suspicious.
Be careful if the seller inflates the price, and then makes a discount
Inflated the sticker price is another thing that is worth paying attention to. If something like a plastic trash can has a sticker price of 5000 dollars, and its price reduced to $ 10, that is, the probability that the seller is trying to make its product more attractive, making such a high discount. However, lower prices are not always a sign of fraud. For example, older models of products sometimes sell at a discount when new models appear.
If in doubt, buy from someone else
If you feel that you can cheat, there are a number of browser extensions that allow you to learn more about the seller, product and reviews.
ReconBob — provides sales history of the seller.
Keepa — checks the prices of goods and determines whether this best buy, as well as did unusual seller hikes prices and discounts.
ReviewMeta and FakeSpot check the authenticity of customer reviews.