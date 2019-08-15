How to avoid colds in the fall, experts told
To avoid colds, in the autumn we need to eat right.
Experts believe that the body’s resistance to disease is reduced due to bad habits, excessive exercise, sleep deprivation, stress, prolonged exposure to the sun, poor nutrition. 80% of the “cells” of the immune system depend on the functioning of the intestine, therefore, the diet should prevail vegetable products, fruit and vegetables.
To combat pathogenic microorganisms should be regularly consumed rich in lactic acid bacteria and bifidobacteria dairy products. Sweets are bad for the functionality of the pancreas, increasing the risk of developing diabetes. Refined sugar suppresses the immune system and the activity of antibodies to infections. Negative impact on the body of antibiotics, so without a doctor’s prescription to take them is not worth it.