How to avoid hypertension, dementia and other health problems after 60 years
Was conducted an interesting experiment which showed that exercise also help prevent hypertension, dementia and other health problems, which often appear after age 60.
Scientists from Obertasove University in Scotland conducted an experiment which showed that two minutes of intense exercise a week help fight age-related diseases.
A group of volunteers aged 60 to 75 years old for ten weeks engaged on the system SIT. Training took place twice a week. The participants had to ride a stationary bike with maximum effort for six seconds after the rest cycle is repeated. The result during each training session the participants within one minute received intensive load.
In ten weeks, all volunteers who did not change drug regimens and diets, reported improved health. Most of them blood pressure dropped to normal levels and they are no longer bothered by symptoms of hypertension.
Scientists believe that potentially the results of such sessions can be stunning. During the experiment managed to prove their benefit in the fight against hypertension, which in itself is a risk factor for other cardiovascular diseases and heart attack and stroke. Also, scientists believe that such exercises reduce the risk of dementia, fatigue and depression.